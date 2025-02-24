VIDEO: What is Pep cooking?! Man City boss Guardiola spotted deep in conversation with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah in tunnel following defeat to Arne Slot's champions-elect
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted talking to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the tunnel after the Reds' 2-0 win over the Citizens.
- Salah and Guardiola spotted in conversation
- Salah set to leave Liverpool this summer
- Could Guardiola try to tempt Salah to City?