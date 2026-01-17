Getty Images Sport
Pep to leave Man City? Guardiola linked with extraordinary exit after Manchester derby loss with sacked Premier League boss tipped to take over
Guardiola gets tetchy over Man City future
Despite Guardiola's City contract expiring in 2027, reports suggest he could end his Etihad era at the end of the current season. The former Bayern Munich manager has repeatedly been asked about his future, something Guardiola is losing patience with. He did insist that an exit is "not on the table" for now.
"In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question," he said in December. "So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy. I was excited with the development of the team and being there, that is the only thing I can say. But you know that question happens every single season at certain points, so I'm okay. So many times. The club and myself, we are incredibly connected in terms of the decision we have to take and what is going to happen is going to happen.
"The problem is that there are no discussions. End of the subject, there are no discussions, I said in my second season I will not be here forever. Not any of us will be forever in this world. But there are no discussions. So what is going to happen? Of course, the club must be prepared for everything, for the players, for the CEOs, except the owners unless they decide to sell the club and I think it's not going to happen. For the rest, the club will have to be prepared. But that's not on the table right now."
An irate Guardiola then added in response to a follow up question about if this would be his last season at City: "I answered that question two questions before! So I'm here. What's going to happen? Who knows that? Who knows even if I have 10 years contract, or I have six months contract, so football changes a lot. So now I'm focusing on West Ham, I'll go and spend a few days with my dad, and that's all. Come back and it's Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton and all the stuff that we have ahead of us."
Maresca or Kompany to replace Guardiola?
Following City's dismal loss to Manchester United, Keys made a bold prediction for Guardiola. He posited that recently dismissed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will take charge if Guardiola leaves in the next week but if that doesn't come to pass, Bayern's Vincent Kompany will return to the Etihad, this time as manager.
On beINSPORT, Keys said: "I'll say it again, I think it's nailed on he's gone at the end of the season but do not rule this out, and if this happens, remember where you heard this first, do not rule out him leaving this week. And if he goes this week, Maresca will be in charge for the match against Wolves."
His fellow presenter, Andy Gray, laughed at this, but Keys stuck by his claim.
Guardiola bemoans derby defeat
After his side's defeat, which meant the gap to league leaders Arsenal stayed at six points, Guardiola admitted United deserved all three points. He also wants his team to learn and bounce back from this loss.
He told Sky Sports: "The better team won. They were better. When a team is better you have to accept it. They had the energy we didn't have, so congratulations. They had the chances at the end and of course the goals we conceded were poor. We didn't control, but in general we can't talk about this action or that action. We have the duty to analyse the game in general and they were better.
"It is about how we grow up as a team. I have the feeling we have done very good things so far. To be better you may have to take a step back. The season is a long way and you have to continue to analyse."
What comes next for Man City?
If Keys' prediction comes true, Guardiola's last game in charge at City will be their Champions League clash away at Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday. They are scheduled to play Wolves next Saturday, a match Keys thinks the Spaniard will not be in the dugout for.
