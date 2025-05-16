'They made a good decision!' Pep Guardiola rages over Premier League scheduling as Man City face cucial game against Bournemouth just three days after FA Cup final - with Champions League qualification on the line
Pep Guardiola showed his displeasure with the Premier League for giving Manchester City less time to prepare for their vital game against Bournemouth.
- Coach furious with PL organisers
- He wanted more time to prepare
- City face Cherries three days after final