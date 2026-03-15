‘It’s not over’ - Pep Guardiola sends Premier League title message to Arsenal after another stumble from Man City

Central to City’s struggles has been a lack of goals, with Erling Haaland finding the net only three times in his last 12 league outings. Guardiola identified this lack of spark in the final third as the primary reason why City have dropped crucial points against teams lower down the division.

"We didn't score enough goals. It happened a thousand millions times for this team in the last decade but this season we struggled," Guardiola admitted. "We were without much threat and I don't like that. You need the spark in the final third with your players. To win the Premier League you need to be more consistent. In the past we had the consistency to win and win and win, to always find a way. This season, not scoring goals for the amount of chances we've created, we've been punished."