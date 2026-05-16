AFP
Pep Guardiola makes English football history as Man City complete double with FA Cup final win vs Chelsea
Guardiola stands alone in history books
Guardiola has cemented his status as perhaps the greatest manager to ever grace the English game after City’s latest triumph. By adding the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup already secured this term, the Catalan tactician has become the first manager in English football history to do the domestic cup double twice.
The achievement places him in a bracket of his own, having previously achieved the feat during the historic 2018-19 campaign. While other legendary figures like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger enjoyed decades of success, neither managed to sweep both domestic knockout competitions in two separate seasons, highlighting the unprecedented level of consistency Guardiola has maintained since arriving in Manchester.
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Wembley showpiece decided by fine margins
It was far from a foregone conclusion under the Wembley arch as Chelsea provided a stern test for the Premier League heavyweights. In a tense affair defined by tactical discipline and physical exertion, it took a singular moment of quality to separate the two sides and prevent the final from heading into extra time.
A narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, secured by a goal from Antoine Semenyo, was enough to seal the deal. The result ensured City would lift their eighth FA Cup trophy, adding to the League Cup they hoisted earlier in the season to complete a clean sweep of the nation’s primary cup competitions.
City join the elite double winners
While Guardiola stands alone as the only manager to complete the domestic cup double twice, City have also joined an exclusive group of clubs to achieve the feat. Only four sides have ever won both the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season, with City now matching Liverpool as the only clubs to accomplish it twice.
The history books show that Arsenal first achieved the milestone in 1992-93, followed by Chelsea in 2006-07, while Liverpool completed the double in 2000-01 and again in 2021-22. The city's latest triumph adds further weight to their modern dominance, particularly given that they are also the first side in history to reach eight consecutive FA Cup semi-finals.
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The staggering numbers behind Pep's reign
The statistics behind Guardiola’s tenure continue to defy belief as he takes his total trophy count to 20 since joining City in 2016. Among those honours are five Carabao Cups and three FA Cups, underlining the club’s relentless consistency across domestic competitions regardless of their simultaneous pursuit of Premier League and European success.
Guardiola’s dominance in knockout football is unmatched in the modern era. During his time in England, no side has won more FA Cup matches (46) than City, illustrating a ruthless efficiency that has left rivals trailing in their wake. Coupled with six Premier League titles, the numbers further reinforce the extraordinary legacy the Catalan has built at the Etihad.