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'So, so tired!' - Pep Guardiola explains how win over Arsenal has taken its toll on Man City's players as he reveals Wembley pitch concerns
Guardiola warns of drained squad
The Catalan coach has sounded the alarm regarding his squad's fitness levels ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley. Guardiola admitted that the grueling turnaround from their high-stakes encounter with Arsenal has left his team emotionally and physically exhausted. With a relentless schedule of a game every three days, Guardiola revealed that the fatigue is palpable within the group. The manager is particularly wary of the journey to London and the conditions at the national stadium, suggesting that the physical demands of the current run-in are stretching his players to their absolute limit.
- AFP
City boss admits stars are "so, so tired"
Speaking to the media, Guardiola detailed the toll the recent fixtures have taken on his players. He emphasised that the emotional weight of the title race, combined with lengthy spells of travel, has created a "drained" atmosphere at the Etihad.
"Arsenal was so demanding emotionally, it's normal," Guardiola explained. "Three days later [Burnley], three days later [Southampton]. Our people were so, so tired. Then take a train, three hours from here to the hotel. Always the grass is thick [at Wembley]. Many thoughts I still have in my mind."
Rotation friction and medical red flags
The lack of rotation in recent weeks has reportedly caused some tension in the dressing room, with fringe players frustrated by their lack of minutes. Guardiola acknowledged the unhappiness but pointed to his team's defensive record - conceding just once in five games - as justification for sticking with a consistent XI.
"The players who don't aren't too much happy," Guardiola noted. "Because, you know, the last games we have long weeks. I rotate less. In the last five, six games, we conceded one goal.
"Now I have to think about it because today people on the second day [after Burnley], always tired and we are a little bit drained. Some physios told me be careful of that player, that player, for the history, for the potential injury. If one player is injured right now, it's gone, it is over. And now I'm want to have the players available for Everton until the end."
- AFP
Wembley showdown with Saints
City take on a Southampton side that has already proven to be a giant-killer this season, having knocked out Arsenal in the previous round. Guardiola knows that any lapse in concentration, fueled by fatigue, could see their hopes of a domestic cup double vanish at the hands of the Championship side. With Rodri already ruled out due to a groin injury, Guardiola faces a selection dilemma: stick with his tired regulars or trust the frustrated fringe players. The outcome of today's clash at Wembley will define whether City's hunt for multiple trophies remains on track or if the physical toll has finally caught up with the Cityzens.