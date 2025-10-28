Pep Guardiola admits James Trafford is stuck in 'special situation' as Man City boss claims £31m backup goalkeeper will become England's No.1

If Trafford wants to command regular minutes for either club or country, he has a monumental job on his hands. Donnarumma is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now, having only been improving ever since becoming AC Milan's No.1 from the age of 16 a decade ago. He has two Yashin Trophies to his name under the Ballon d'Or banner and is nailed on favourite to collect a career first Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award in the coming weeks. As much as PSG wanted to move on and play with a different focus, they likely wouldn’t have won the Champions League last season without him.

England's Jordan Pickford is also a mountain to try and move. The Everton stopper has never enjoyed much success during a club career that has often seen him fighting at the wrong end of the Premier League table, but he is easily England's best goalkeeper of the 21st century and also one of the national team’s all-time greats, given his achievements in the role. He's played in two European Championship finals and currently presides over a record of nine consecutive clean sheets.

Moving clubs for 23-year-old Trafford, even so soon after returning 'home', might be the only real solution for him to make good on the potential Guardiola is convinced of.