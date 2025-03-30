Pep Guardiola's ideal successor? Andoni Iraola is blazing a trail with Bournemouth with a 'modern' style of play - and he could be the right man to help Man City adapt to a new era

The Basque coach is at the forefront of the new tactical trend sweeping across the Premier League and the Cityzens need to face up to it

The March international break is traditionally when clubs begin to focus their plans for the next campaign. Chelsea have already officially signed Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo while Real Madrid have effectively agreed a contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Some are already looking at potential new managers, too, and one name in particular is causing plenty of excitement: Andoni Iraola.

The Basque is reported to be Tottenham's top candidate should they decide to move on from Ange Postecoglou while he is also being viewed as a potential candidate for the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti should leave. It is easy to see why there is a lot of interest in Iraola.

The 42-year-old has made humble Bournemouth one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League, if not Europe, and given them a fighting chance of qualifying for continental competition for the first time ever, with an outside shot at creeping into the Champions League. And he is a specialist at upsetting the biggest teams. His side have beaten four of the traditional 'Big Six' teams this season while outclassing the two big pretenders, demolishing Nottingham Forest 5-0 and thrashing Newcastle 4-1 away from home.

One Sunday he he will lead his team out in an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, and with their visitors toiling in Pep Guardiola's worst-ever season as a coach and the Catalan even beginning to question if his methods still have a place in modern football, it is time City began to seriously consider Iraola as a potential successor in the not-too-distant future.