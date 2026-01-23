AFP
'I know the reason why' - Pep Guardiola drops cryptic hint over Man City's dreadful form with vow that he needs time to solve problems
Man City endure torrid week
After draws against Chelsea and Everton, City looked to be getting back to their best when they thrashed Exeter City 10-1 in the FA Cup, before outclassing Newcastle United in a 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory. But a resounding 2-0 loss at United in the Premier League and then a harrowing 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League has brought them back down to earth. City were without Josko Gvardiola, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and more, and Guardiola referenced that after their midweek loss in Norway. The Spaniard also said his side were too "fragile" in their most recent defeat.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "We arrive in some departments without important players and those that give the consistency to the team and they're a little bit fragile than they were last season in certain periods, but how they fought 10 v 11 and a lot of players making the step up. We have to change the dynamic quickly before the next game against Wolves and then the last game against Galatasaray. We're hoping that the players can come back step by step.
"We have to come back to the feeling that the results since 2025 have not been good - in terms of the Premier League, and now today - but we move forward to Wolves and Galatasaray. We see what happens. Today was an incredible opportunity for us. Everything is - the feeling that it's going wrong, it's going against in many details - you have to try to change it. We were flat for much of the match today."
Guardiola not losing his head
City are seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and are still in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League. While some key players are missing, Guardiola stressed the importance of being calm and giving City time to come good in a rather cryptic response.
He told reporters: "I know the reason we are struggling now – 100 per cent I know what’s happening with the team. So let’s give it a little more time. Will it be enough? I don’t know. The fragility – I know how it will be solved and the players know it. Fragility is not just about one player. I know what is the solution to not have the fragility. We have to change the dynamic and win games tomorrow and next Wednesday and if we don’t finish eighth we play games in February to play more games."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man City judged differently?
Under Guardiola, City have won a hatful of trophies, including the Champions League and four successive Premier League crowns. And as a result of setting such a high bar, the former Barcelona boss thinks City are judged differently to other clubs.
He added: "I know it’s a disaster having 13 points in the Champions League – but there are eight teams with 13 points and one of them is one of the best teams in the world (Paris Saint-Germain). But for them it’s fine and for us it’s a disaster. The standards are so high, guys. We cannot lose games, right? Manchester City is so perfect that we cannot lose games – I know that."
Can Man City catch Arsenal?
In two of the last three seasons, City have pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title. This term, Mikel Arteta's side seem primed to finally top the table at the end of May and become English champions for the first time since 2004. But Guardiola knows his side will run the Gunners, who lost out to Liverpool in the league last season, close.
He said: "Arsenal are the best team right now in the world. Hopefully we can be close – get better and better and give ourselves one chance to catch them."
Next up for City is a home clash against Premier League basement side Wolves, whereas Arsenal entertain United.
