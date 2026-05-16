Pep Guardiola bans Man City stars from drinking 'even one beer' during FA Cup final celebrations as all eyes turn to Premier League title race

City secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday thanks to an audacious back-heel from Antoine Semenyo. While the victory adds another piece of silverware to the cabinet alongside the Carabao Cup, Guardiola was quick to shut down any talk of post-match festivities in the capital.

When asked if his players would be allowed to enjoy a party in London following the final whistle, the Catalan manager was emphatic in his response. "Home. Not even one beer. No, no, no - not have time [to celebrate]," Guardiola told reporters. "Chelsea had seven days to prepare for the final; we had three days, and yesterday was a nightmare. We spent literally six hours from the city to here. The trains are a little bit of a problem in this country. Six hours!"



