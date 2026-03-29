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'People are worried!' - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hits back at Spanish press for making surprise claim
Mbappe laughs off Madrid commitment concerns
The forward has responded to claims in the Spanish media that he is conserving his energy for the upcoming World Cup rather than giving his all for Real Madrid. Speaking in a recent interview with Telefoot, the Frenchman laughed off the narrative that he might sit out club matches to stay fresh for Les Bleus.
"Yes, of course I want to win with Real. In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t play, they think I’ll just go straight to the World Cup (laughs). But it’s extremely important," Mbappe stated. "We’re still competing in La Liga and the Champions League. In the Champions League, we’re going to face a big team (Bayern), probably the most in-form side, and if there’s one team that can beat them, it’s Real Madrid."
- AFP
Arbeloa backs his talismanic striker
Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been vocal in his support of Mbappe, dismissing any notion that the player is not ready to compete on both fronts. Despite recent injury scares that saw the forward spend time on the sidelines, the coach insists that his star man is fit for the demands of elite football. Speaking on the matter, Arbeloa expressed total confidence in his key man's fitness: "I see no problem with him going with his national team. If they call them up, it’s because they are very good."
Evaluating the strength of Les Bleus
As the captain of the French national team, Mbappe also reflected on the current state of the squad and whether they have improved since their dramatic defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. "We have more talent, more potential, but are we stronger? I don’t know. The results will tell us. But when you see how the players perform, there’s a lot to look forward to. It’s exciting. But to be considered strong, you have to win and prove it on the pitch. I’ve seen talented France teams that didn’t win. In the end, only victory matters," he explained.
Mbappe also dismissed the idea that being tournament favourites is a burden for the team, stating: "No, it’s not dangerous because you can be brought back down very quickly. Senegal will come at us hard if we think we’re world champions from the start, and we’ll come back down to earth fast. That’s not the team’s mentality. We have that carefree attitude because we’re a young group, but we’re also aware that there’s still a lot to do just to reach the ultimate goal. There will be the first competition with the group stage, and then a second one with the knockout phase."
- AFP
Adapting to the captaincy role
The Real Madrid star continues to grow into his leadership role with the national side, noting how his responsibilities have shifted as he has matured. "I fully understand the role the coach and the players expect from me, the space they want me to occupy. [What I have learned from this role is] that I need to go to more press conferences (laughs). Before, I was the young talent, the cherry on top. Then I became an important player, the star everyone focuses on. People take care of you. And now, in 2026, I’m the one who has to take care of everyone. It feels strange talking like an old man."