Khaled Mahmoud

'It's not a penalty' - Bayer Leverkusen boss angry at late Arsenal spot-kick in Champions League draw as he insists 'pressure' is all on Mikel Arteta's side ahead of second-leg

Bayer Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand blasted the controversial late penalty that allowed Arsenal to escape with a 1-1 draw in their Champions League round of 16 first leg. While the Dane praised his side's disciplined display against the Gunners at the BayArena, he expressed disbelief over the officiating, describing the last-minute setback as a bitter pill to swallow in the tie's opening game.

  • Mixed feelings for the Leverkusen boss

    The game’s major talking point arrived in the 89th minute when Noni Madueke went down following minimal contact from Malik Tillman; despite furious protests and a VAR review, the decision stood, allowing Kai Havertz to become the protagonist on his emotional return to the BayArena by converting the controversial penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Arsenal.

    "I have mixed feelings," Hjulmand explained immediately after the whistle. "It was a very good performance against a top team – of course we are disappointed with the last scene. A 1-0 would obviously have been much better than a 1-1. I don't see a penalty there, but that's how it is." 

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Psychological advantage lies with Leverkusen

    Looking ahead to the decisive return leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday, Hjulmand sees the roles clearly defined. While many will now consider Arsenal the favorites, the Leverkusen coach is convinced that the Gunners will be under far greater pressure in front of their home crowd.

    "We are going to London with hope. I believe there is a lot of pressure on Arsenal. We must and we can deliver another strong performance. We have to seize the opportunity and are looking forward to Tuesday. But for now, Bayern is what counts," Hjulmand added, referring to their upcoming domestic clash against Bayern Munich.

  • Special praise for captain Andrich

    A special focus during the match was on Robert Andrich, who not only stood out as the goalscorer but also led the fight for the German hosts. After seeing the 31-year-old midfielder receive a yellow card in the second minute, Hjulmand admitted he considered a tactical substitution to protect him. "I thought about whether I had to take Rob off early. Luckily I didn't do that. He is an experienced player. He played an outstanding game," the coach raved about his leader.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-ARSENALAFP

    Arteta’s relief after Havertz’s late equaliser

    On the other side, Mikel Arteta was visibly relieved. Regarding the equaliser from former Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, Arteta noted: "We were not ready right after the break. The equalising goal was very important for us. We saw how difficult it is to win against any team, especially away. We have to finish the job in London now." About Havertz, he added: "Football is a funny game. He came back to his old club and scored. That was an important moment for him."

