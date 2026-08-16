ZUMA Press Wire
Pedro Neto agrees personal terms with surprise new club as Man City & Arsenal miss out on Chelsea star
Saudi Pro League move beckons for Neto
The 26-year-old winger has been a focal point of transfer speculation throughout the summer window, with several top-flight clubs eager to secure his services. New Man City boss Enzo Maresca had identified the Portuguese international as a primary target to bolster his attacking options at the Etihad Stadium.
However, the landscape of the deal has shifted dramatically as Al Hilal have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. Reports from Sky Switzerland suggest that Neto has already approved the move to Al-Hilal, with the Riyadh-based club prepared to pay a fee in the region of €60m (£51m).
- AFP
City & Arsenal left frustrated in chase
Arsenal were among the leading contenders for Neto as Mikel Arteta looks to add depth to his wide areas. The Gunners turned their attention to the Chelsea man after a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior failed to materialise, viewing the Portuguese winger as an ideal alternative to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
The interest from Arsenal and City highlights Neto's standing as one of the most explosive wide players in the Premier League when fit. Despite his importance, Chelsea's need to balance the books following another period of heavy spending has made a departure increasingly likely.
Alonso prepares for life without Neto
While the transfer talk dominates the headlines, Xabi Alonso is busy preparing his squad for the upcoming campaign. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge following a disappointing 10th-place finish last term. Alonso saw his side conclude their pre-season preparations with a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad, a result that provided some optimism ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham next weekend.
Reflecting on the final friendly, Alonso noted the progress made by his group during the short pre-season window. "It was a very good last preparation game," Alonso said after Chelsea concluded pre-season by beating Sociedad. "For some players it was the first one and the last one. For us, there were some good things, some things we can improve. It’s normal at this moment for some players."
- AFP
Financial implications and squad rotation
Chelsea's willingness to accept a fee of just over £50m represents a pragmatic approach to a complex market. While earlier reports indicated that the club wanted £70m from their domestic rivals for the winger, the emergence of Al-Hilal as a serious suitor has changed the dynamic.
The potential exit of Neto leaves Alonso with significant decisions to make regarding his starting eleven. The Blues possess a bloated squad following their recent transfer activity, and shifting established names is a necessity to ensure squad harmony. As the Fulham game approaches, the focus in west London will remain on whether they can finalise these outgoings quickly.
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