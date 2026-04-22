Paul Pogba reveals truth about fallout with 'really funny' Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

However, the relationship began to deteriorate during the 2017-18 campaign. Mourinho was reportedly frustrated with Pogba’s personal fitness regime, which the manager believed contributed to a hamstring injury the Frenchman suffered in September 2017. As the tension grew, Pogba found himself sidelined for key matches against Huddersfield Town and Sevilla - per The Sun.

Pogba believes the constant narrative surrounding him in the press played a major role in Mourinho's changing attitude. "And after a time, I think the injuries created that," Pogba explained. "And, you know, when always the media ask him questions about me, maybe makes him a bit like, okay, is he done? And this is the problem also with me, like a lot of people they love to ask about me. Always Paul, Paul, Paul. And that probably pissed him off."