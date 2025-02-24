Paul Pogba to link up with Lionel Messi?! Ex-Man Utd superstar among star-studded crowd for Inter Miami's MLS opener against New York City FC as doping ban enters final days
Paul Pogba is generating Inter Miami speculation again, with the World Cup winner meeting David Beckham while attending the Herons’ MLS season opener.
- World Cup winner is a free agent
- Can resume his career in March
- Linked with teams around the world