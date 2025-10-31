Getty Images Sport
ANOTHER Paul Pogba injury blow as Monaco ace is ruled out of this weekend's Ligue 1 clash with debut delayed again
Paul Pogba's return to action delayed again
Just as anticipation built around Pogba’s long-awaited return to competitive football, the Monaco star has suffered another unfortunate setback. The 32-year-old picked up an ankle injury during Thursday’s training session, ruling him out of Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Paris FC. Monaco boss Sebastien Pocognoli had raised hopes earlier in the week by suggesting Pogba could finally be named in the matchday squad, potentially ending his 26-month absence from professional football.
Pogba last played for Juventus in September 2023 before being handed a doping suspension that initially ran for four years but was later reduced to 18 months. He had spent the last three months on a rigorous fitness programme following his June arrival at Monaco, working to rebuild both physical strength and sharpness after a long layoff. His debut was already delayed once due to a minor knock before the Angers match, and this latest ankle issue now prolongs his wait for a first appearance in Ligue 1.
Monaco confirmed that they are awaiting confirmation of the injury’s severity but remain hopeful that Pogba will only be sidelined for a further two weeks. “We are awaiting confirmation of the severity, but it’s hoped he’ll only miss two weeks,” Pocognoli told reporters. “We’re all disappointed,” he added, explaining that the team now hopes to have the Frenchman fit in time for their home clash with Rennes on November 22.
What the Monaco move means for Pogba...
Pogba’s repeated setbacks have cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a redemptive new chapter in his career. After signing a two-year deal with Monaco as a free agent in June, the move was seen as both a fresh start and a statement of intent; a chance for one of France’s most gifted midfielders to reclaim his place in the footballing elite. However, since his arrival, the World Cup winner has been restricted to gym work, recovery sessions, and individual training routines, with fans still waiting to see him in Monaco colours.
At 32, Pogba is no longer the explosive presence he once was at Manchester United or Juventus, and his transition back to top-flight football has required patience and careful management. Monaco’s coaching staff have publicly backed his rehabilitation process, with Pocognoli and his medical team determined not to rush him back prematurely and risk further injury setbacks.
Pogba's footballing journey: A mix of high highs and low lows
Pogba’s footballing journey has been one of the most eventful of his generation. A product of Manchester United’s academy, he first burst onto the scene with Juventus, winning four consecutive Serie A titles before returning to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million fee. Across his two spells with United, he made over 150 appearances, winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup while establishing himself as one of France’s most technically gifted midfielders.
His international career reached its pinnacle in 2018 when he played a pivotal role in France’s World Cup triumph, scoring in the final against Croatia. Yet injuries and inconsistency began to plague his club form in subsequent years. The doping suspension handed down in 2023 proved to be the lowest point of his career.
Joining Monaco represented a chance to rebuild. The emotional scenes that accompanied his signing, Pogba was seen breaking down in tears as he put pen to paper, capturing how much the return meant to him personally. His stated goal has been to “rediscover happiness through football” and, eventually, earn a recall to Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For now, though, his dream remains on hold, with recovery once again his main focus.
Pogba's debut could now come after the November international break
Pogba’s immediate objective will be to recover in time for Monaco’s November 22 clash against Rennes, which now stands as the new target for his long-awaited debut. The club’s medical team is monitoring his ankle closely, and while the injury is not thought to be serious, Monaco are taking a cautious approach given his recent history. If all goes to plan, the Rennes fixture could mark his first appearance in professional football in more than two years.
Until then, Monaco’s focus will remain on maintaining form in Ligue 1 as they juggle a busy schedule without their marquee summer signing. Pocognoli’s men face Paris FC this weekend and Reims shortly after, fixtures that could prove decisive in maintaining their early-season momentum. The team will continue to rely on the likes of Mohamed Camara and Eliot Matazo to anchor the midfield while Pogba completes his recovery programme.
