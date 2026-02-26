Does Paul Pogba have a future at Monaco? Exit rumours addressed after 30 minutes of game time for ex-Man Utd star

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has told talkSPORT of why Pogba was signed and what he could still offer to the collective cause: “Paul, first of all, was about performance. It is about performance, the first step. Paul is a very talented player with a different tier than we are used to having in Ligue 1. He's coming back from two years without playing - We knew that the challenge to bring him back would be high.

“Of course he brings also an impact in terms of visibility to the league, to AS Monaco, commercial revenues, all of this. But as we all know, the player must be on the pitch performing for everything to work well. At the end, we started this process in the summer with a very high expectation.”

Pogba picked up a calf injury on December 13 and has been sidelined ever since, with Monaco taking to dropping him from their Champions League squad before exiting that competition at the knockout play-off stage against domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Scuro added: “It's costing a lot for him to be able to be consistently on the pitch. He had a few minutes during the season which showed his level, his capacity, and we are still pushing for him to have more time on the pitch at the end of the season.”