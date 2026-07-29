Paul Ince 'baffled' by £50m Andrey Santos transfer as Man Utd legend issues verdict on Marcus Rashford return

Speaking to Oddschecker, Ince expressed his reservations about United spending £50 million to acquire Santos. The Brazilian departs Chelsea having made 47 appearances, scoring three goals and providing five assists across a turbulent spell that included loan stints at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg. With Casemiro departing, United have targeted reinforcements, but Ince feels the hefty fee is misplaced.

"Whether [Manuel] Ugarte comes back, I don’t know, but they’ve signed the lad Santos from Chelsea for £50m, which is a lot of money for someone like him. I think the jury’s still out on that one," Ince explained. "So to spend £50m on a young central midfield player when you’ve got [Kobbie] Mainoo coming through the ranks, kind of baffled me a bit."