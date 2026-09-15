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Patrick Vieira breaks silence on emotional homecoming as Arsenal legend takes charge of Senegal national team
A long-awaited homecoming
The 50-year-old will officially be presented as the Lions of Teranga boss this Friday, where he is also scheduled to announce his inaugural squad. An agreement over his appointment was reached last month, marking a profound personal milestone for the former midfielder.
Although Vieira famously earned 107 caps for France, he was born in the Senegalese capital of Dakar. He left for Europe at the age of eight, eventually launching his professional playing career with Cannes.
His ties to his homeland remained strong. He notably returned in 2003 at the height of his Premier League fame to help establish a local football academy. Now, he steps into the dugout to replace Pape Thiaw and guide the nation's footballing future.
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'Honoured and proud'
Taking to social media ahead of his formal press conference, the ex-Crystal Palace and Nice boss shared his gratitude regarding the appointment.
"Honoured and proud to join Senegal as head coach of the national A team," Vieira wrote on his Instagram story.
He added: "I thank the Senegalese Football Federation for their confidence. I am looking forward to meeting the group and starting work together on the next steps. Let's go LIONS!"
Picking up the pieces
Vieira inherits a squad reeling from both on-pitch heartbreak and severe off-pitch controversy. Under former manager Thiaw, Senegal suffered a dramatic World Cup collapse, blowing a late 2-0 lead against Belgium in the round of 32 to lose 3-2 in extra time.
That disappointment followed a highly contentious Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January. While the Lions of Teranga initially won the final, they were sensationally stripped of their continental crown as punishment for walking off the pitch during a chaotic showdown against Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) sacked Thiaw after the World Cup, stating his dismissal was "in the best interests of Senegalese football."
This new role represents Vieira's first foray into the international arena. His club management career has included spells with New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace, and Strasbourg. He most recently managed Italian outfit Genoa, departing in November 2025 after securing 10 wins from 37 matches.
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Navigating qualifiers and CAS appeals
There will be no honeymoon period for the Arsenal legend, with crucial AFCON qualifiers looming later this month. Vieira's tenure begins with immediate tests against Mozambique and Ethiopia. He must quickly lift a bruised squad and implement his tactical philosophy to ensure smooth qualification for the upcoming tournament.
Alongside the on-field rebuild, a major off-pitch resolution is on the horizon. Senegal have appealed the decision to strip them of their AFCON title, with a private Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing scheduled for October 8 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Vieira will hope for a positive outcome in the boardroom as he looks to guide the nation into a new era on the pitch.
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