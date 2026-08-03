'He has the tools' - Patrice Evra tells £51m Manchester United target Manu Kone to snub Old Trafford for Arsenal

Despite his status as a Red Devils icon, Evra has urged his compatriot to consider a move to north London with Premier League champions Arsenal.

Speaking to Stake, Evra praised Kone's suitability for the English game: "I like Manu Kone's profile for the Premier League. He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.

"All of those things matter in England. The Premier League is faster. You don't get time to breathe. So the important thing is adaptation. Don't judge him after five games.

"If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He definitely has the tools. Then it is about consistency."