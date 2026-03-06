'I just love banter!' - Patrice Evra denies he 'hates' Arsenal and tells Mikel Arteta's side to 'cheat and waste time' in Premier League title race against Man City

Evra addressed his long-standing reputation as an Arsenal antagonist, clarifying that his comments are never personal. Speaking to Stake, the 44-year-old said: "People think I hate Arsenal but I just love banter. When I was playing, Arsenal was always an easy team to play against, but times have changed. Man City's draw against Nottingham Forest is a big boost, and even if Brighton had lots of chances, Arsenal won. This is a sign of a Premier League winner. I've been there five times. Some away wins can be very ugly. It was a good chance for Man City to keep the gap close, I don't think it's over but that win against Brighton was big for Arsenal."

He also alluded to his widely shared joke that likened the club to Netflix, where fans perpetually anticipate the "next season", while reaffirming his desire for their success. "Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year," Evra said, before adding a cautious caveat: "I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again. I just hope they don't."