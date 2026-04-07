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Patrice Evra admits he threatened to 'kill' Carlos Tevez for 'betraying' Man Utd with transfer to Man City as he lifts lid on former striker's 'beef' with Sir Alex Ferguson
Tevez's explosive United exit
The close friendship between the two players was pushed to the limit when the Argentine forward opted to join United’s local rivals following their 2009 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona. Evra, who shared the pitch with Tevez 79 times in a red shirt, recalled his shock at seeing the news while on holiday. He believes the departure was fuelled by a lack of contract offers and a growing "beef" between the striker and manager Ferguson.
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Heartbreak and threats
Evra maintains a brotherly bond with Tevez but admits the initial news was almost impossible to process at the time. He highlighted that the move fundamentally altered the power balance in Manchester, giving City the platform they needed to become a dominant force in English football.
Speaking to The Athletic, Evra said: “It was painful, man. It was heartbreaking. I couldn’t believe it. It was after the Champions League final and he didn’t start. He had a beef with Ferguson. Tevez was like ‘They didn’t offer me nothing’. I saw it on holiday. Boom! Tevez is joining Manchester City. I called him and said, ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to break your legs Carlito’. This was too painful. It was difficult to swallow. But I think this was a payback to Sir Alex Ferguson. That’s why I was disappointed, because at the end, you will never know the true story.”
Respecting a brother's choice
Evra argues that United paid a heavy price for the transfer, as Tevez’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium catalysed City's first Premier League title win. However, the former France international chooses to prioritise their personal history over sporting rivalry. Evra added: “We paid the price heavily. If Tevez didn’t sign for City, I don’t think they would even start winning one league. You feel betrayed, but he is still my brother. You have to respect his choice.”
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Legacy of the Manchester divide
The rivalry sparked by Tevez’s move continues to define the modern era of the derby, with United still struggling to reclaim their former domestic dominance. While the Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Ferguson’s final season in 2012-13, City have claimed seven league titles in that same period. While Evra and Tevez remain close friends in retirement, the transfer stands as a pivotal moment that shifted the trajectory of both Manchester giants forever.