'Absolutely pathetic' Gianluigi Donnarumma comes under fire as Man City goalkeeper flaps at cross leading to Tyler Adams goal for Bournemouth

City had been sitting comfortably on a 1-0 lead during their eventual 3-1 win over the Cherries with Erling Haaland’s 17th-minute opener putting them on their way to reclaiming second spot in the table. However, the high-flying visitors could not be written off and were soon back in the game, thanks in part to Donnarumma’s blunder.

After 25 minutes, Bournemouth won a corner and when Scott floated in a cross aimed towards the back post, the goalkeeper moved to meet it and cut out the danger. But when Donnarumma attempted to punch the ball away to safety, he missed it entirely. Bouncing favourably at the feet of Tyler Adams, the USMNT star made no mistake from close range to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Donnarumma protested furiously towards the referee, claiming he had been fouled when going for the ball. It was an absurd reaction, given the goalkeeper was not touched by any Bournemouth player, and led to City’s preferred choice between the sticks finding his way into Taylor’s book.