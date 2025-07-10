'Painful defeat' - Xabi Alonso admits Real Madrid face a 'challenge' keeping up with PSG after Club World Cup demolition
Xabi Alonso has admitted that Real Madrid face a major challenge to reach the level of Paris Saint-Germain after a humbling 4-0 defeat in the Club World Cup semi-final. The new Los Blancos boss described the loss as 'painful' and a clear wake-up call, vowing that the team must now begin a new era with 'fresh minds' and stronger unity ahead of next season.
- Alonso calls 4-0 Club World Cup loss 'painful'
- PSG’s unity exposes Madrid’s tactical flaws
- Real Madrid to 'start a new age' next season