'I made a pact with God' - Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves becomes a preacher after sexual assault acquittal
From football glory to faith: Alves’ dramatic transformation
Once one of world football’s most decorated players, Dani Alves has embarked on a surprising new path in Spain. The former Barcelona and Brazil right-back was seen addressing parishioners at the Elim Girona Church, where he shared his story of faith and redemption following his acquittal on sexual assault charges.
Alves, who was accused of assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, spent 14 months in pretrial detention before being sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2024. However, the High Court of Catalonia overturned his conviction in March this year, citing inconsistencies in the evidence. His release marked the end of a turbulent chapter that had overshadowed the final years of his illustrious career.
Since his acquittal, the 42-year-old has re-emerged with a renewed sense of purpose. Alves has reconnected with his partner Joana Sanz, welcomed the birth of their first child, and filled his Instagram page with Bible verses and Christian hymns, describing himself in his bio as a “Disciple of Jesus Christ.” His latest public appearance in Girona confirmed his new spiritual direction, one that has deeply moved fans and followers alike.
'I made a pact with God' - Alves’ testimony
In a footage shared on social media, Alves was seen holding a microphone and addressing a packed congregation as he shared his story of faith and transformation.
“You have to take the things of God seriously and you have to have faith. I am proof of that. I made a pact with God,” Alves told parishioners at the Elim Girona Church.
He continued, reflecting on how faith helped him through his darkest times: “In the midst of turbulence, in the midst of a storm, there is always a messenger of God. And that messenger, in the worst moment of my life, picked me up, took me to the Church for the journey, and today I am on the journey thanks to them.”
The Brazilian legend, who hung up his boots in January 2023 after leaving Pumas UNAM, appeared calm and confident as he led prayers and sang hymns alongside the congregation. Local reports suggest that Alves has been an active participant at the church since his release, often performing with a guitar during worship sessions.
From scandal to salvation: a career and life redefined
Alves’ transformation from world-class footballer to preacher comes after a career that spanned over two decades and multiple countries. The former Barca, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain star enjoyed immense success on the pitch, winning 24 trophies with Barcelona, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, before adding league triumphs in France, Italy and Brazil.
Yet, his legacy was clouded by his arrest in 2022 and subsequent imprisonment. Despite maintaining his innocence, Alves’ image suffered a severe blow as he faced widespread criticism and the abrupt end of his playing career.
The Brazilian's journey has sparked mixed reactions in Spain and Brazil. While some have praised his decision to “start anew,” others remain sceptical given the gravity of the accusations that once surrounded him. Still, the player insists that faith has given him “clarity and peace” after years of turmoil.
Redemption through faith: A new calling for Alves
For Alves, his newfound mission appears to go beyond personal healing — it’s a declaration of change. The former Brazil captain has continued to post Bible passages, motivational messages, and footage from church services, often encouraging his followers to “walk with faith, not fear.”
While his playing days are long behind him, Alves’ reinvention as a preacher highlights a striking transformation for one of football’s most flamboyant figures, a man once known for his showmanship and swagger, now leading sermons about faith and humility.
