Tears at midnight! Emotional Betis boy Pablo Garcia weeps in car after ruthless £4m exit to fund Ceballos

Real Betis completed a turbulent end to the summer transfer window by finalising the sale of homegrown striker Pablo Garcia to Racing Santander. The 20-year-old forward left the Luis del Sol Sports City in tears late on Tuesday night following a 15-year association with the club he joined at pre-benjamin level. Caught on camera in a car alongside his mother, the visibly heartbroken youngster offered a parting blessing to his boyhood club.

"Let's hope everything goes well, I wish you all the best in the Champions League," Garcia told reporters as he departed.







