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Outgoing MLS commissioner Don Garber taking on new role with U.S. Soccer as Chair of Soccer Forward
- Getty Images Sport
What's Soccer Forward?
Soccer Forward, the foundation Garber will now chair, headlines U.S. Soccer's efforts to expand access across the U.S. by equipping communities, teams and programs with the resources needed to grow the sport. The focus is both on funding and improvement across U.S. Soccer's 119 member organizations that represent all 50 states as well as community organizations throughout the country.
A recent initiative, for example, saw the organization partner with Bank of America to launch "Soccer at Schools", which aims to make soccer accessible at every school in the country by 2030.
In addition, the federation has a specific focus on improving the ecosystem surrounding the women's game by providing both business and technical support across the U.S.
Among the organization's ambassadors are U.S. men's National Team star Chris Richards, U.S. Women's National Team star Ally Sentnor and legends Tony Sanneh and Jozy Altidore.
- NurPhoto
What will Garber be doing?
In the role, Garber will work alongside U.S. Soccer's leadership to help take the game to a new level in America. Garber's main focus will be on expanding investment and partnerships as U.S. Soccer looks to raise funds and resources to expand the game's reach. The federation's primary way of doing so is through Soccer Forward, which has included initiatives like Soccer at Schools, Places to Play, Soccer Forward Fests, and the Kang Women's Institute.
"The next few years have the potential to accelerate the trajectory of soccer in this country, but only if we work together to make the most of them," said the federation's CEO and Secretary General JT Batson. "With his lifelong passion for all forms of soccer across every community, Don has shaped one of the most important chapters in the national growth of the game. He knows how to bring people together around big ideas and get things done. That's exactly what this moment calls for, and our long-term partnership with Don will ensure unprecedented influence and support around our generational ambitions for soccer in the U.S.”
The announcement comes as the federation both moves past and moves into legitimate turning points. For much of the last decade, all eyes have been on the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that many promised would change soccer forever. Now, though, with that tournament over, the focus has shifted to building off of it and sustaining whatever momentum was built by the increase in attention this summer.
There are key milestones on the horizon, namely the 2028 Olympics and the 2031 Women's World Cup, as U.S. Soccer looks to continue growth within the current generation while also setting up more accessible pathways for the next one.
Garber's aim, then, will be to use years of experience and various connections developed through his time at MLS, and, prior to that, the NFL, to bring together leaders and investors to help grow the sport in America.
"I've spent more than four decades working in professional sports, and I’ve always believed that our greatest progress comes through strong partnerships and a shared vision,” Garber said. “There has never been a more important or exciting time for soccer in the United States. I’m honored to work alongside Cindy, JT and the team at U.S. Soccer, and to bring together leaders from business, philanthropy, government and across the soccer community to ensure we take full advantage of this moment and create a lasting impact on the game for generations to come.”
- Getty Images
Garber's history with U.S. Soccer
In addition to his role with MLS, Garber is also a longtime member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors. In 2023, he received the Werner Fricker Award for his work with the federation.
The collaborations he spearheaded between MLS and U.S. Soccer are headlined by Soccer United Marketing, the marketing arm of MLS that handles the league's commercialization and promotion. In addition to MLS, though, SUM worked extensively with U.S. Soccer until 2022, when the federation took on the task of selling its own media rights.
Through his roles, Garber was also instrumental in the bid that brouht the 2026 World Cup to the U.S.
"We've all seen what's possible for soccer in this country and making the most of the opportunity ahead will take all of us working together. Don has spent decades helping grow the game by bringing people together around a shared vision, and that's exactly what Soccer Forward is about and will need moving forward,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “His leadership, relationships and belief in what's possible for soccer in this country make him the right person to help us turn this extraordinary moment into long-term progress.
"I'm excited to continue to work alongside him as we create more opportunities for people to play, support and experience soccer in every community across America.”
- Major League Soccer
What comes next for MLS?
While Garber takes on his new role with U.S. Soccer, MLS has already lined up the plans for his succession.
In August, the MLS Board of Governors selected Larry Berg as the league's next commissioner, with the LAFC co-founder beating out former Fox Sports executive David Nathanson in a vote. Berg will officially take over as commissioner in January with Garber moving into a new role as league chairman in 2027.
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