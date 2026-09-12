‘It will stay at PSG!’ - Ousmane Dembele sends bold Ballon d’Or message as he battles Kylian Mbappe for 2026 prize

Reflecting on his historic triumph a year ago, the France international admitted that lifting the trophy completely transformed his daily life. Dembele revealed that being recognised everywhere he goes has given him a new perspective on his standing in world football.

"I've entered an ultra-exclusive family with incredible players," Dembele said. "People recognise you as a Ballon d'Or winner as soon as you're in the street, or go to a restaurant. People talk to you about this trophy. That's what changes."

Despite the elevated fame, Dembele insisted he works hard to keep his feet on the ground. He added: "Whatever happens, I want to remain the same person, not forget where I come from, not forget that all my team-mates obviously helped me to perform so well."