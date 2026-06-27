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Ousmane Dembele not happy despite hat-trick vs Norway as France maintain perfect World Cup start
Ballon d'Or winner stars
Dembele delivered a masterclass by netting the second-fastest hat-trick in World Cup history during France’s 4-1 triumph over Norway. The winger struck thrice in the opening 32 minutes, matching goalscoring milestones untouched since 1954 to ensure Les Bleus topped Group I. Despite his relentless clinical efficiency against a heavily rotated Norwegian side, the Paris Saint-Germain forward uncharacteristically deflected media praise. He immediately demanded absolute squad focus as the tournament transitions into the knockout rounds.
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Dembele demands absolute focus
The French attacker emphasised squad unity and communication when analysing the comprehensive victory, while remaining grounded about his individual goalscoring exploits.
Dembele told M6: "It was an important match to finish top of the group. We want to win every game, and we are going to stay focused because what lies ahead is going to be even more difficult. There are quality players on the pitch, and even on the bench. And with communication, it makes things easier. We understand each other better, so that’s good; we need to keep it up."
Winger prefers previous outings
Despite the historic nature of his first-half treble, Dembele offered a surprisingly candid self-assessment in the post-match mixed zone, comparing his performance unfavourably to previous group games. He declared: "I'm happy, it's a unique and important moment for me. My performance was good, but I preferred my match against Senegal or against Iraq - I think I was much more influential. We have to stay focused; important things are on the horizon."
Knockout phase challenges await
France enter the elimination stages brimming with confidence following three consecutive group victories, setting up a round-of-32 clash against Sweden next Tuesday. With Dembele hitting peak form alongside Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus must now replicate their relentless momentum against Graham Potter’s unpredictable side.