AFP
Ousmane Dembele backs 'best in the world' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Ballon d'Or as PSG stars dominate shortlist
PSG dominate the Ballon d'Or shortlist
PSG are set for a memorable night at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The reigning European champions boast a historic ten players on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award.
Dembele took home the honour last year, marking a massive milestone for the French giants. Now, the club is heavily tipped to produce another winner after securing a second consecutive Champions League title.
Dembele remains a strong candidate to retain his crown. However, he faces stiff competition from his own dressing room, with Kvaratskhelia emerging as a leading contender following a breathtaking campaign.
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Dembele backs Kvaratskhelia for the prize
Despite his own stellar form, Dembele is actively championing his team-mate for the game's ultimate individual prize. The French international believes Kvaratskhelia’s outstanding performances in Europe make him the rightful heir to the throne.
Speaking to Ligue 1+, Dembele made his preference clear, saying: "As I said, I hope a Parisian will win it. Especially Kvara, who had a very great season. We hope it will be him. For me, he is the best player in the world. His season last year was incredible. No need to talk, we will leave the votes."
Mutual respect among the European champions
The admiration between the two PSG stars is entirely mutual. While Dembele is campaigning for his team-mate, Kvaratskhelia is equally convinced that the Frenchman deserves to win the award again. The former Napoli forward highlighted Dembele's crucial influence on the squad.
"I would vote for Ous, his ability to lead the team is very important," Kvaratskhelia stated. "We are happy to have him with us."
- AFP
London awaits the Ballon d'Or ceremony
The football world will soon find out who takes home the golden ball. The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on Monday, October 26, 2026. PSG will hope to celebrate another historic achievement on English soil.
In the meantime, the French champions must maintain their focus on the pitch. They will look to continue making history this season as they chase a third consecutive Champions League triumph.
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