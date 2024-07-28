Jomo Sono, Cosmos, July 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono urges PSL clubs to hire local coaches - 'They can be successful like Mosimane and Mokwena'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCPitso John MosimaneRhulani Mokwena

Ex-Bafana Bafana coach has made a plea to PSL clubs regarding South African coaches who are currently jobless while holding qualifications

  • Sono makes plea to PSL clubs regarding SA coaches
  • A few of local football mentors are currently unattached
  • Mokwena & Mosimane won trophies with Sundowns

