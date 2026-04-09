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'Arguably one of the best defenders in the world' - Harry Maguire makes bold statement about his heading ability & claims Man Utd CAN challenge for title next season
Rising above the noise in both boxes
Having recently signed a contract extension that will see him stay at Old Trafford until at least 2027, Maguire is looking to silence the doubters who have often made him a target of ridicule.
The England international is particularly confident about his physical presence, especially when it comes to set-pieces and defensive clearances. Speaking about his standing in the game today, Maguire offered a bullish assessment of his value. He stated to The Athletic: "Whatever role the manager would want me for, whether that’s starting or deciding games late on… I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don’t think that’s open to question, really."
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Surviving the United pressure cooker
Life as a United player is not for the faint-hearted, a reality Maguire knows better than most. Reflecting on his time at the club and the players who have struggled to adapt to the expectations of the Theatre of Dreams, the centre-back suggested that the weight of the jersey is too much for many to handle. He noted: "I see a lot of players come into this club and, quite frankly, it’s just too big for them. The eyes on, the scrutiny, the analysis. Every goal that goes in, it’s someone’s fault."
Maguire’s own journey has been marked by extreme highs and lows, including losing the captaincy under Erik ten Hag and facing heavy abuse on social media. When asked if the pressure he endured would have broken other professionals, he was candid in his response. "Yeah, probably. There’ll be a lot who want to maybe just close the book and just go elsewhere and restart their career," he admitted. "It’s probably broken them a little bit earlier."
Title ambitions and the Michael Carrick era
With Michael Carrick now at the helm, Maguire is optimistic about the direction the club is heading. Despite being 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the current Premier League campaign, the defender believes that with the right summer recruitment, United can bridge the gap. His focus is firmly on returning the Red Devils to the pinnacle of English football before his time at the club concludes.
Looking ahead to the next campaign, he said: "Next season we’ve got to be in the bracket where, if we get the recruitment right, and everything’s positive from now to the end of the season, and we keep going on the curve, there’s no ceiling to where we can reach. Over the last few years you’ve obviously had Manchester City and, before the start of the season, you knew you had to put a points tally together where it was some going to catch them."
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International future and the World Cup dream
Despite earning his first call-up under Thomas Tuchel for recent clashes against Uruguay and Japan, Maguire’s World Cup prospects appear increasingly fragile. Tuchel has already cast doubt on his involvement by signalling that Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones, and Trevoh Chalobah currently sit ahead of him in the international pecking order.
Maguire certainly won't give up the ghost, though. A strong finish to the season at United could yet see him force his way into Tuchel's final squad.
The former Leicester defender added on his mindset: "I have great self-belief that I’m a top player. That’s what helps me when things are tough. To be here for next season will be my eighth year, so to be here for eight years is a testament to myself really."