On probation under Nagelsmann, idolised at Real Madrid: Antonio Rüdiger must shine in a completely new role with the DFB

Instead, Nagelsmann came to his defence. He said Rüdiger was the sort of player who “divides opinion”, and that “more is made of him than of others”. Germany’s captain, Joshua Kimmich, also defended his teammate: “Toni is, of course, a very important player for us. I sometimes feel that we in Germany forget what Toni has delivered over the last three or four years." Rüdiger is someone "you can rely on and whom you can field in every match without having to worry about it or feel anxious as a teammate." Real coach Arbeloa went even further in his praise. "If you ask me, I’d love to have a statue of Rüdiger made and put it in the garden," he said, describing his protégé as "a role model for everyone".
Rüdiger is a player who provokes strong reactions in many people and whose mentality has both positive and negative sides. He is by no means the perpetrator in every incident, such as after the match against Slovakia, when he, Nnamdi Collins and Jonathan Tah were subjected to racist abuse online by deranged individuals.
The two-time Champions League winner nevertheless wants to take responsibility and has promised to improve: "This discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility which I have failed to live up to at times. I take serious and objective criticism seriously, because I know myself that I have been involved in incidents that went well over the top. I don’t want to be a source of unrest, but rather to provide stability and security."
The role the 33-year-old will play in the national team and at the World Cup in future could already become apparent in the upcoming international matches against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). For hardly any other player are these two matches likely to be of greater significance for their future in the DFB squad. He himself, however, is taking a relaxed view of the situation and would put the team first even if the decision went against him and in favour of Schlotterbeck and Tah. He emphasised this once again to kicker.
“Jona and Nico have been playing very strongly this season and, above all, very consistently,” said Rüdiger, but he also made it clear: “During a World Cup, we need more than just eleven players anyway, especially this summer. The conditions will be very demanding, as will the travel and the slightly increased number of matches.”
So for him, one thing is certain: “If Julian needs me, I’ll be there – whether in the starting line-up or coming off the bench to secure the result.”
A statement that Nagelsmann will certainly take note of with appreciation.