'Next is Community Shield' - Omar Marmoush double downs Atletico as Man City turn focus to Arsenal

The Egyptian forward produced a match-winning display with two goals in three minutes to complete City's comeback win over Atletico.

Reflecting on his missed opportunities and the build-up to his goals, Marmoush told the club's official media channels: "I had three, four chances when Savinho and Semenyo dribbled and they played the ball, and I wasn't there. So in the second half, all that was in my head was just to make the runs and be there, and they did their job, and we won, it was a really, really good feeling."

Highlighting how the victory sets up City's next official fixture, Marmoush added: "I'm enjoying myself a lot. Obviously, as a striker, it gives you confidence, and it gets you going in the flow, and I just had to tap it on the net, and I'd like to thank [Antoine], of course, and yeah, it just gives me confidence in the preseason. It feels good, next is the Community Shield."