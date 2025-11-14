Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals desire to coach Erling Haaland again as Man Utd legend expresses interest in next managerial job

Haaland has previously credited Solskjaer with helping to improve his game, telling GQ Magazine: “The first thing I think he said to me was ‘You have no idea how to head the ball. We have to work on that’.

“This is what we did for two years [practice heading], the whole period I was in Molde. And it was a good thing, because I couldn’t hit the ball, and now I’m scoring goals with my head – thanks to them."

Solskjaer wanted to be reunited with Haaland when heading back to Old Trafford, but saw his transfer pleas fall on deaf ears. He previously told Stick to Football: “I had him [Haaland] in Molde, for two seasons. The summer before I got here [Manchester United], I rang the club and said, ‘You’ve got to sign this boy – he’ll be top class’. That was June/July 2018, and they said no – they had enough reports on players.

“Then I became the caretaker manager [of United], and we’d sold Haaland to RB Salzburg. I tell the club straight away to buy him while he has a release clause. We knew that then, and no one else would’ve paid the money - €20 million, it would’ve been a bargain. Even though with his links with Alfie [Haaland], and Manchester City and Leeds.

“It was the club’s decision to not go for it then. We never made bids or went in for him, until after he started scoring for Salzburg. By then, Borussia Dortmund were there, Juventus were there, everyone was there. His release clause then was still good - €60 million.”