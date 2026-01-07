(C)Getty Images
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could seal stunning return to Man Utd by FRIDAY after entering contract negotiations
All change at Man Utd
Amorim was relieved of his position at United on Monday, and before the week is out, Solskjaer may succeed the Portuguese. According to Norwegian outlet VG, the ex-Red Devils forward, who managed the Premier League side between 2018-21, is in talks to return to his old stomping ground this coming Friday. The report adds that it is not yet known how long such an agreement could last, but terms are being thrashed out for him to rejoin the club by the end of the week. Speculation has mounted that United want an interim manager in charge for the rest of the season and that Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, and interim boss Darren Fletcher, who has stepped up from managing the under-18s, are in the running for the post. Incidentally, VG state that Solskjaer, who was sacked by Besiktas earlier this season, will be in Molde, Norway, on Thursday for the funeral of well-known Norwegian coach Age Hareide.
Solskjaer opened the door to Man Utd return
Solskjaer was out of management for more than three years before joining the Turkish side in early 2025. A few months prior to that appointment, back when Erik ten Hag was still calling the shots at United, the former Molde manager was asked about the possibility of returning to Old Trafford. His response was crystal clear.
In a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum in September 2024, he said: "If the family [United] asks, I would say yes every day of the week. It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course."
Just over a year on from those remarks, the 52-year-old was asked about what comes next for him with his managerial career. Despite managing at United, Solskjaer said he was not afraid to try his luck in lower leagues.
He said on Stick to Football: "I enjoy giving belief to the players, the staff, believing in themselves, give them the confidence but of course, the results make it easier. No I didn't speak to them [Rangers] but me personally didn't, they call my agent or my agent rings, well he's my best mate. I'm open, it's not like I'm desperate to be back but England, I love living here, I think so. My kids ask me mid-Championship and up, but I'm a football man. Is it Norway? Sweden? It's about working with people. When I played Football Manager and Championship Manager, I like to defy the odds."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Premier League managers respond to Man Utd links
Two names that have been linked with the vacant United job are Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Newcastle United's Eddie Howe. The former, who is out of contract at the end of the season, gave little away when asked about the speculation.
He said this week: "I'm not allowed to bet, I don't look at it. I also can’t give insider information. I'm Crystal Palace manager. It makes no sense and it's a waste of time for you to ask me any more questions on it. You can sign a new contract. Managers in the Premier League did this last year, they aren’t the manager anymore. We can win trophies, you aren't the manager there anymore. The length of a contract doesn't mean anything."
Howe, on the other hand, gave a more unequivocal response, saying that he was not considering a move away from the Magpies anytime soon.
"No, not at this current time. The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job," he said. "The relationships I have with the people around me. Now, that's not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club. But, at the moment, I am very happy. We have made some great appointments in the roles we needed to fill and as long as I can express myself in the best way possible, the best version of myself to help the players and the club (I'll stay). Because ultimately, for any club to be successful, there has to be unity from top to bottom and a good feeling between everybody. I've had an unbelievable relationship with the board here since I've come to the football club and that's never changed. I consider myself very lucky to have that because there are very few managers that have the time to build those relationships and to have the confidence and trust within each other. I think that is really important and if you have all those things, you have a higher chance of being successful. There is no guarantee, but you have a higher chance if those relationships are working. I'm very happy and I hope that continues for a long time."
Man Utd focus on Burnley
While all this is going on in the background, interim boss Fletcher is focusing on leading United to a win at lowly Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday. Victory could see them rise to fifth if results go their way.
He said on Tuesday: "It's an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team. I don't even think it was in my wildest dreams that it was something that could potentially happen. To lead the team is an amazing honour and something I'm really proud to do - not in the circumstances I expected it to happen, obviously it's something that doesn't sit quite easy with me, but I've got a job to do and I'll think for the great honour and pride in doing that."
