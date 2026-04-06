According to reports from several Brazilian media outlets, BVB have set their sights on the talented forward Lucca from Brazilian top-flight side FC São Paulo. The Bild newspaper also claims to have learnt that the Black and Yellows’ scouts are well aware of the 18-year-old.
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Ole Book’s first transfer coup? BVB could beat Arsenal to a striker
However, securing his signature would be no easy feat. A number of top clubs are reportedly interested in Lucca, with Premier League leaders Arsenal posing particularly stiff competition. The Gunners are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign the versatile winger.
Furthermore, a transfer would likely not come cheap. For one thing, Lucca still has a contract valid until 2028; for another, the many interested parties are likely to drive the price up even further.
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The race to sign Lucca: BVB have the upper hand
BVB does, however, have one advantage. The club’s reputation as a training ground that has helped talents such as Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembélé and Jude Bellingham make the leap to the international stage precedes Borussia. Furthermore, Lucca would be reunited with his compatriot Kaua Prates, which would make his integration in Dortmund easier.
The transfer of Prates, a 17-year-old Brazilian left-back, has been a done deal for some time. Around twelve million euros were paid for the teenager to move from the Ruhr region to Cruzeiro Belo Horizonte. Borussia have signed another South American in Justin Lerma: the 17-year-old attacking gem from Ecuador joins from Independiente del Valle for four million euros.
Not a first-team regular: Lucca would be an investment in the future
Both deals were finalised whilst sporting director Sebastian Kehl was still in office. His successor, Nils-Ole Book, has since announced plans to sign further “gems”. It is no coincidence that he earned the nickname “The Pearl Diver” during his previous spell at SV Elversberg. It remains to be seen whether Lucca fits the bill.
As things stand, the two-time Brazilian U20 international would be more of an investment in the future. At São Paulo, Lucca is still a long way from a regular starting place. In the Brazilian Serie A, he has yet to make an appearance this season after ten matchdays, though he has featured regularly in the Campeonato Paulista city championship. He scored his only goal for the first team to date in the Copa Libertadores.
BVB - Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Match 11 April, 3.30 pm BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 18 April, 3.30 pm TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga) 26 April, 5.30 pm BVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga) 3 May, 5.30 pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga)