Official: The 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled. UEFA’s statement explaining the reasons

"With a strong determination to save the event, and despite the understandable difficulties in rescheduling such a high-profile match at such short notice, UEFA explored all viable alternatives, but each proved unworkable for the AFA (the Argentine Football Association, ed.)."

The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on the scheduled date with supporters equally divided in the stadium. This would have ensured a world-class venue, befitting such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs, one at the Bernabéu on 27 March and one in Buenos Aires during an international window before Euro 2028 and the Copa América, again offering a 50:50 split for fans at the stadium in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

As a last resort, UEFA sought Argentina’s agreement on the possibility, should a neutral venue in Europe be found, that the match could be played on 27 or 30 March. This proposal was likewise rejected.

Argentina made a counter-proposal to play after the World Cup but, as Spain had no dates available, the option had to be ruled out. Ultimately, contrary to the original plan, Argentina declared its willingness to play on 31 March, a date which proved unfeasible.

Consequently, much to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.

UEFA would like to express its sincere thanks to Real Madrid, the organising committee and the authorities in Qatar for their support and cooperation in the attempt to organise this match. In Real Madrid’s case, this involved a great deal of effort at very short notice. Thanks also to the Spanish Football Federation for its flexibility in adapting to all the options proposed throughout the process.”