'World of football has gone nuts!' - Oasis star Noel Gallagher joins commentary team for Man City's Champions League clash with Sporting CP to anger of viewers
Oasis star Noel Gallagher made his way into the commentary box for Manchester City's European clash with Sporting CP, but some fans are not happy.
- Champions League action returned in November
- Life-long City fan Noel in commentary box
- Fans angered with Oasis star on the mic