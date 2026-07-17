Earlier this month, NYCFC were reported to be seriously pursuing Christian Pulisic, although AC Milan’s reluctance to part with the American star remains a significant barrier. With the 27-year-old entering the final year of his contract, NYCFC could either attempt to negotiate a reduced transfer fee or wait until January, when Pulisic would be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

NYCFC confirmed their interest Thursday and did not shy away from the possibility of signing one of the biggest names in American soccer to help usher in the Etihad Park era. The club announced that its new stadium will open July 17, 2027.

“I would say we’re interested in the highest-quality players that we can get,” NYCFC CEO Brad Sims said. “A player like Christian Pulisic, we think, would be great in the U.S., great in MLS and, of course, great in New York City for sure.”

NYCFC defender Kevin O’Toole, who recently signed a contract extension with the club, agreed.

“He’s a player of such quality, and whenever your club is linked with a player like that, you’d welcome them with open arms,” O’Toole told GOAL. “I think you could especially see him in our system as well. We like to play with tricky wingers. He’s a guy who has an engine and likes to work hard. If that would become a reality, it would be tremendous for the club, and it would coincide with the stadium arrival as well.”

Sims said NYCFC are raising their level of ambition as they look to capitalize on the momentum generated by the World Cup and their forthcoming $780 million stadium.

“I don’t see any reason why any player that has already bought into [coming to] MLS would not be into New York City, especially with everything we have going on and building what we believe is going to be the preeminent facility for the sport in this country,” he said. “The thing that’s missing is probably that flagship player.”

Sims stressed, however, that NYCFC are not simply looking for a recognizable name who can fill billboards. The club’s preference is to target players approaching or entering their prime. He pointed to the recent signing of Bénie Traoré as an example of a player with significant room to develop, while emphasizing NYCFC’s desire to maximize all three Designated Player slots and add an established star in his prime.

“Ultimately, if you have three DPs ... past prime is not as exciting to us - unless it’s somebody who can still come in and contribute on the pitch and be great off the pitch,” Sims said.

He also acknowledged that significant obstacles remain before NYCFC could complete any move for Pulisic.

“If you ask any of my 29 counterparts across the league if they’d be interested in having Christian Pulisic on the team, I’m pretty sure you’d get 29 [other] yeses,” Sims said. “We’d love to have him, yes. Would any other team in MLS love to have him? I’m sure. ... But to get that done, AC Milan doesn’t want to give him up, so then that means it’s dead in the water [for now].

“Ultimately, we’re believers that Christian is going to want to play [here], wants to play in MLS, wants to be back home. Whatever point that is, we would think and hope that New York City FC would be very high on his list of teams that he would want to play for.”



