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Tom Maston

NXGN 2026: The 50 best teenage wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Vicky Lopez in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

Representing 21 different nationalities and clubs from 17 different countries, the men's NXGN 2026 list is a truly global one, featuring established senior internationals, title winners and names that are set to light up the biggest competitions for decades to come.

So without further ado, here is the NXGN 2026 list of the top 50 young talents born on or after January 1, 2007...

  • JJ Gabriel NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    50JJ Gabriel (Manchester United)

    Manchester United suffered something of an existential crisis when it came to their academy during Ruben Amorim's ill-fated spell in charge as the Portuguese turned his back on some of the Red Devils' most prominent homegrown talents. His permanent successor, however, will do well to ignore the potential of JJ Gabriel over the next couple of years.

    Though just 15, forward Gabriel has already trained with the United first team on numerous occasions having previously spent time in the academies of Arsenal and Chelsea while growing up in London. The son of former Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill, Gabriel was nicknamed 'Kid Messi' when a video of him showing off his skills went viral, and he certainly has the talent to have a similar impact at Old Trafford as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner did at Camp Nou.

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  • Joao Simoes NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    49Joao Simoes (Sporting CP)

    While Sporting CP will likely never be able to produce another player of Cristiano Ronaldo's level, they do continue to churn out plenty of quality youngsters who either become regular starters in Lisbon or leave to emerge as superstars elsewhere. Joao Simoes falls into the former category right now, but there is reason to believe that he will one day fly the nest and join one of Europe's richest clubs.

    Still just 19, Simoes has grown into a key figure within the Sporting midfield this season, with manager Rui Borges not afraid to include the youngster in his line up for both Liga Portugal and Champions League matches. Manchester United were reported to be monitoring Simoes, whose strengths will likely lead to him thriving in a deeper-lying role, while he has shown leadership by captaining Portugal on a number of occasions at youth level.

  • Anisio Cabral NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    48Anisio Cabral (Benfica)

    Pure goal-scorers are not easy to find, but Benfica seem to have unearthed one such player if Anisio Cabral's first steps into senior football are a sign of things to come. The 18-year-old scored twice in his first three appearances for the Portuguese giants, leading to his manager Jose Mourinho comparing Cabral to one of the best strikers he has ever coached, Didier Drogba.

    Cabral also scored the winner for Portugal as they triumphed at the Under-17 World Cup in 2025, with his strike against Switzerland in the final one of seven goals Cabral managed at the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are already said to be sniffing around, and Benfica reacted by handing Cabral a new contract in February that has raised his release clause to €80 million (£70m/$94m).

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  • Joan Martinez NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    47Joan Martinez (Real Madrid)

    Real Madrid are undergoing a defensive overhaul. While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras arrived last summer, the pending loss of free agents Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba means there will be more holes to fill within the Blancos' backline. One of those spaces could well be taken by homegrown centre-back Joan Martinez, around whom there has been plenty of growing hype.

    Martinez initially caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti before suffering an ACL injury during pre-season in the summer of 2024. The 18-year-old has since returned to action, however, and there is a clamour around the Bernabeu for Martinez to be given a chance to shine. If he is made to wait, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool could intensify their rumoured interest in one of Europe's most promising defenders.

  • Jeremy Monga NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    46Jeremy Monga (Leicester City)

    Leicester City are in a perilous position at present, with the 2016 champions of England now fighting to avoid relegation to the third tier following years of financial mismanagement at the King Power Stadium. As such, the Foxes will likely be looking to raise funds this summer regardless of which division they are playing in, meaning Jeremy Monga could well be on the move, most likely to a Premier League powerhouse.

    One of only three 15-year-olds to have played in the Premier League after making his debut in April 2025, the winger has since broken countless records, including becoming the youngest goal-scorer in Championship history just five weeks after his 16th birthday, surpassing a mark previously set by Jude Bellingham. Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and more are rumoured to be big admirers of Monga, and it should only be a matter of time before he is playing in the top-flight once more.

  • Oskar Pietuszewski NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    45Oskar Pietuszewski (Porto)

    With Robert Lewandowski edging ever closer to retirement, Polish football is crying out for a new hero. Enter Oskar Pietuszewski, who was on the radars of a number of top European clubs even before his fast start to life at Porto following his €10m (£8.6m/$11.5m) move in January. A product of the Jagiellona Bialystok academy, Pietuszewski was linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich before making his switch to Portugal.

    The 17-year-old winger has shown why he was so highly sought after by both scoring and assisting on multiple occasions in Liga Portugal, including a stunning a solo goal in March's crunch clash against Benfica. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be joining the queue to sign Pietuszewski - who earned his first international call-up last week - when he eventually departs the Dragao.

  • Samuele Inacio NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    44Samuele Inacio (Borussia Dortmund)

    When Borussia Dortmund faced Atalanta in the play-off round of this season's Champions League, there was no love lost between the two clubs. We are not talking about what happened on the pitch, however; rather between the respective boardrooms, as the traditional pre-match lunches for executives were cancelled due to the ongoing row over BVB's move to sign Samuele Inacio in 2024.

    Dortmund beat the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to pluck Inacio away from Bergamo in a deal which Atalanta believe broke FIFA rules, and it's clear to see why the Italian club were so upset to lose the 17-year-old attacking midfielder. The son of ex-Atalanta and Napoli forward Pia, Inacio won the Golden Boot after scoring five goals for Italy at the 2025 U17 European Championship, while Dortmund sporting director labelled Inacio as having "the full package" after a youth that saw him idolise Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar, whose best attributes he now aims to replicate.

  • Dastan Satpaev NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    43Dastan Satpaev (Kairat Almaty)

    The list of the greatest-ever Kazakh footballers doesn't immediately roll off the tongue for the majority of football fans, but Dastan Satpaev is well on his way to at least ensuring supporters the world over are familiar with at least one legendary player from his country. A revelation for Kairat Almaty, Chelsea have already agreed a €4m (£3.5m/$4.7m) deal to bring the 17-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer.

    Only Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal have scored goals in the Champions League at a younger age than Satpaev when he opened his European account in December, while he is also both the youngest debutant and goal-scorer in the history of the Kazakh national team. Likened to Sergio Aguero for his physical profile and finishing ability, he mustered 14 goals and seven assists during the 2025 Kazakh season, and there is excitement as to how he will handle the step up once he joins the BlueCo ranks.

  • Alvaro Montoro NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    42Alvaro Montoro (Botafogo)

    Velez Sarsfield has been one of Argentina's most productive clubs when it comes to producing talented youngsters over the past couple of decades, though their latest graduate has taken the bold step of developing their career elsewhere in South America rather than heading straight for Europe. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund had shown an interest in Alvaro Montoro before he opted to sign for then-Brazilian champions Botafogo in a $9m (£6.7m) deal in June, and thus far it is working out for the 18-year-old.

    Capable of playing out wide or as a No.10, Montoro made his biggest impact for Velez in the Copa Libertadores, but he has taken to life in Brazil's Serie A with relative ease, totalling eight combined goals and assists across his first 19 appearances in the domestic competition.

  • Viktor Dadason NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    41Viktor Dadason (FC Copenhagen)

    Are you even trying nowadays if you haven't at least tried to sign a striker with a Scandinavian background? Certainly strikers to have learned their trade in Denmark, Sweden or Norway are all the rage right now, and Iceland's Viktor Dadason could well be the next off that conveyor belt after making quite the impact at FC Copenhagen, particularly in the Champions League.

    Stood at a towering 6'4", Dadason's physical attributes have helped him pose problems for defenders around Europe, with the 17-year-old having scored three goals in his first six appearances in continental competition, including the opening goal against Barcelona that saw him break a record that had stood for 67 years as he became the youngest player to score a goal in European competition at Camp Nou.

  • Thiago Pitarch NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    40Thiago Pitarch (Real Madrid)

    For Real Madrid to hand a start to a homegrown teenager in a crucial Champions League match then they have to be a bit special, and Thiago Pitarch certainly seems to fit that bill. The midfielder broke Raul's record as the youngest Spanish player to start a knockout game in Europe's premier competition for Los Blancos when he lined up to face Manchester City in March, and he did not look out of place.

    A favourite of Alvaro Arbeloa's from his time coaching Madrid's Castilla side, 18-year-old Pitarch has been compared to Toni Kroos in some circles for his ability to dictate the tempo of games from a deeper role, and the early signs suggest he could become a mainstay at the Bernabeu over the coming years.

  • Cavan Sullivan NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    39Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

    Heading into the 2025 MLS season, there was an expectation that Cavan Sullivan, perhaps the most talented youngster to ever emerge in American soccer, was about to enjoy a breakout campaign. So that he made just 11 league appearances for the Philadelphia Union, of which only one came as a starter, came as a major disappointment to fans who hope Sullivan can become not only a star of U.S. soccer, but a genuine global phenomenon.

    It must be remembered that Sullivan is still only 16, and the pressure that has been applied to the midfielder after he agreed upon a deal to join Manchester City in the summer of 2027 is undoubtedly a lot for the teenager to deal with. Certainly, Sullivan has the ability to finally make MLS his playground over the next nine months, and there's little reason yet to believe that he won't become a household name around the world over the next decade.

  • Karim Coulibaly NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    38Karim Coulibaly (Werder Bremen)

    Werder Bremen are not having a good season in the Bundesliga, with relegation a distinct possibility for a club that has spent just one season outside of the German top-flight since 1981. Fans at Weserstadion have, however, been able to enjoy the emergence of a new young star in the form of central defender Karim Coulibaly.

    Save for a suspension and a recent injury, 18-year-old Coulibaly has started every game for Werder since marking his full debut with a late equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen in August, with the Germany youth international's performances earning him interest from clubs in England, Italy and Portugal, as well as those further up the Bundesliga table.

  • Chris Rigg NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    37Chris Rigg (Sunderland)

    Sunderland have enjoyed a superb return to the Premier League with a midtable finish now all-but secured off the back of some smart transfer business. The arrival of new faces such as Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki have pushed some of the Black Cats' promotion heroes down the pecking order, but when it comes to Chris Rigg, there is still a belief that he can become a star of the top-flight sooner rather than later.

    Sunderland's second-youngest player and youngest-ever goal-scorer, the 18-year-old midfielder's eye for a pass and relentless energy makes him a real all-rounder, and it is no coincidence that the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have sniffed around Rigg in the past. Expect him to be shining at the Stadium of Light again sooner rather than later.

  • Ian Subiabre NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    36Ian Subiabre (River Plate)

    With Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Franco Mastantuono among their recent success stories, River Plate's academy has been on a heater over the past few years, and there is a genuine belief that Ian Subiabre will be able to follow in the footsteps of the Argentine giants' recent alumni.

    Capable of playing as a central striker or on the right wing, the 19-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in the past, and if Subiabre can keep the place he has earned in the River line up of late, a move to Europe should not be far away from materialising.

  • Quentin Ndjantou NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    35Quentin Ndjantou (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Paris Saint-Germain have been doing a better job of late when it comes to integrating their talented academy products into the first team, with Quentin Ndjantou one of a number of homegrown players to have impressed for the Ligue 1 champions under Luis Enrique's tutelage.

    A versatile forward who can play either as a central striker, out wide or as a No.10, Ndjantou spent his childhood kicking a ball around the streets of the French capital, meaning he has a stronger connection than most to one of Europe's biggest clubs. The 18-year-old made his senior debut earlier this season and even netted his maiden goal in December, although he is currently on the sidelines after undergoing hamstring surgery.

  • Vasilije Kostov NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    34Vasilije Kostov (Red Star Belgrade)

    This time last year, Vasilije Kostov was still waiting to make his Red Star Belgrade debut despite being a standout within their academy ever since he arrived at the age of seven. Twelve months on, and Kostov is turning heads around Europe with performances that have already led to him earning his first senior Serbia cap at international level.

    Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the clubs who are tracking the 17-year-old's progress during a season in which Kostov has already reached double figures for goals, and looks set to do likewise when it comes to assists. Nicknamed the 'Balkan Barella' and 'Serbian Pedri', Kostov generally plays slightly higher up than either the Inter or Barcelona midfielder, but certainly possesses the same class and eye for a pass when he has the ball at his feet.

  • Kerim Alajbegovic NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    33Kerim Alajbegovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

    After back-to-back seasons of falling short in the Austrian Bundesliga title race, Red Bull Salzburg are back in a strong position to reclaim their crown this time around, thanks in large part to the form of winger Karim Alajbegovic. Signed from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, the 18-year-old has already reached double figures for goals across all competitions while producing some eye-catching performances.

    Manchester United and Chelsea, amongst others, have reportedly shown an interest in Alajbegovic, who has already been capped six times by Bosnia and Herzegovina, becoming both the country's youngest debutant and goal-scorer back in September.

  • Sean Steur NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    32Sean Steur (Ajax)

    Things have not gone well for Ajax over the past few years. From matches being abandoned due to fan violence to their traumatic title collapse of 2025, the Dutch giants look miles off again becoming a European force any time soon. Fans in Amsterdam can, however, soothe themselves with the knowledge that there is still plenty of talent emerging from the club's famed academy, such as new midfield dynamo Sean Steur.

    Having made his debut last season, 18-year-old Steur has developed into a regular starter through the second half of the current campaign after earning particular praise for his commanding display against rivals Feyenoord in December. Interest has been shown in him from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, but Steur delighted Ajax supporters by signing a new contract in January that ties him to the club until 2028.

  • Andrija Maksimovic NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    31Andrija Maksimovic (RB Leipzig)

    Andrija Maksimovic doesn't lack for confidence. Ahead of Red Star Belgrade's meeting with Barcelona in last season's Champions League, the Serbian teenager claimed that he was better than fellow wonderkid Lamine Yamal, and while that might have been wishful thinking, Maksimovic certainly possesses the ability to become a player capable of sharing the stage with Spain's shining light.

    Compared to Lionel Messi during his childhood, Maksimovic broke countless records while at Red Star, including becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the history of the Eternal Derby against Partizan and the youngest player to represent Serbia in a competitive match. The 18-year-old subsequently joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 following previous interest from Liverpool and PSG, and while he is yet to make his mark on the Bundesliga, the attacking midfielder still has time on his side.

  • Mateus Mane NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    30Mateus Mane (Wolves)

    Despite their recent upturn in fortunes, it's still extremely likely that Wolves will be heading for the Championship at the end of this season. One member of their squad who deserves to remain a Premier League player and thus could be forced to move on from Molineux, however, is teenage forward Mateus Mane.

    The 18-year-old has impressed onlookers with his bravery and direct style ever since breaking into Rob Edwards' preferred line up around the turn of the year, leading to reported interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, among others. Internationally, meanwhile, it seems that Portugal are set to edge out England after Mane was called-up to their U21 squad this month.

  • Nathan De Cat NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    29Nathan De Cat (Anderlecht)

    Belgium's famed 'Golden Generation' may be on its last legs, but there are still plenty of talented players for the Red Devils to choose from, with one of those also one of the youngest in the shape of Nathan De Cat. Dubbed 'the Belgian Busquets' in some quarters, De Cat has been an almost ever-present in the Anderlecht midfield this season despite only being 17.

    Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham are among those who have been impressed by De Cat's discipline, dribbling ability and odd moment of creativity, and it would not be a shock if he went to the World Cup this summer, either, after he earned a first call-up from Rudi Garcia for their upcoming friendlies.

  • Tylel Tati NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    28Tylel Tati (Nantes)

    Tylel Tati had never made a first-team appearance before the opening day of the Ligue 1 season, but since making his Nantes debut against PSG in August he has barely been out of the starting line up and was the subject of a €30m bid from Chelsea late in the January transfer window, so urgent were the Blues to bring one of Europe's most talented young centre-backs to Stamford Bridge.

    Certainly there is a growing list of clubs queuing up to try and sign 18-year-old Tati, including Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid, with his excellent physical attributes and a comfort in possession that comes from previously playing as a midfielder marking him out as a potential star of the future.

  • Kennet Eichhorn NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    27Kennet Eichhorn (Hertha Berlin)

    To have the cream of Europe's crop lining up to sign you while playing in the second tier of German football is not a normal circumstance, but then Kennet Eichhorn is not a normal footballer. The youngest player to ever appear in 2. Bundesliga, Eichhorn has earned rave reviews over the course of the season despite being just 16 years old.

    The youngest goal-scorer in Hertha Berlin's history also broke Jude Bellingham's record as the youngest player to net in the DFB-Pokal in December, while comparisons have been made to Toni Kroos as Germany look for their next great midfielder to emerge. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal are just some of the clubs who are plotting moves for Eichhorn as they aim to get their hands on a real gem.

  • Mikey Moore NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    26Mikey Moore (Tottenham - loan at Rangers)

    "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing!" - That was James Maddison's assessment of Mikey Moore's performance for Tottenham in their Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar in October 2024, so impressed was the England midfielder by the teenage attacker's fearlessness, skill and creativity. How Spurs might have needed that this season, with Moore currently on loan at Rangers, where he has produced an eye-catching campaign despite some upheaval at Ibrox.

    The 18-year-old stills holds a number of records, including those of the youngest Premier League player in Spurs history and the youngest Englishman to score in a major European competition, and there is hope among the north London faithful that Moore will be introduced into the line up upon his return from Glasgow, regardless of which division Tottenham find themselves in next term.

  • Charalampos Kostoulas NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    25Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton)

    Given the reputation Brighton have built for themselves since arriving into the Premier League for spotting talented players from relatively untapped markets, there is almost always extra attention that accompanies their signing of little-known youngsters. And when they pay almost £30m ($40.6m) to do so, as they did with Charalampos Kostoulas last summer, that intrigue intensifies even more.

    Signed by the Seagulls after scoring seven times for Olympiacos in his debut season with the first team, 18-year-old striker Kostoulas has shown glimpses of his quality since landing in the Premier League, most notably when he netted a superb overhead kick against Bournemouth in January. With goal-scoring instincts that have been compared to the great Gabriel Batistuta, Kostoulas is likely to keep producing magical moments as he settles on the south coast of England.

  • Josh King NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    24Josh King (Fulham)

    Plenty was expected of Josh King at Fulham at the start of the season, but even some Craven Cottage regulars must have been shocked that Marco Silva entrusted the homegrown midfielder to start 11 of his side's first 13 Premier League matches of the season. King, though, was deserving of such trust after proving himself first-team ready by the banks of the Thames.

    The 19-year-old is capable of playing as either a deep-lying playmaker, a box-to-box midfielder or as a more advanced creator behind the striker (he wears No.24 as it is the total sum of numbers six, eight and 10), and though King has lost a bit of consistency through the second half of his first full season as part of the senior squad in west London, he is widely regarded as an England international in-waiting.

  • Robinio Vaz NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    23Robinio Vaz (Roma)

    Not every teenage forward hits the ground running when they are promoted to the senior ranks, but for Robinio Vaz, making the leap to Ligue 1 went extremely well as he netted four times for Marseille during the first half of the campaign while showcasing his blistering pace to get in behind defences around the French top-flight.

    Vaz's form convinced Roma to part with €25m (£21.7m/$29m) to bring the 19-year-old to the Italian capital in January as they beat off competition from Premier League clubs, and after scoring his first goal for the Giallorossi in a 1-0 win over Lecce on Sunday, he now looks set to make a similar impact in Serie A as he did at his boyhood club.

  • Francesco Camarda NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    22Francesco Camarda (AC Milan - loan at Lecce)

    The youngest player to ever appear in Serie A after making his debut for AC Milan as a 15-year-old, Francesco Camarda was an absolute goal-scoring machine within the Rossoneri's academy ranks while his Player-of-the-Tournament-winning exploits while Italy triumphed at the U17 European Championship in 2024 suggested he will also be one of the future faces of the Azzurri.

    Things haven't quite gone to plan for Camarda over the past 12 months, with the now-18-year-old currently on loan at Lecce, where he has struggled to make a strong impact for a team who are fighting for their lives to remain in the Italian top-flight. Despite that, given his natural finishing ability and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a mentor, Camarda is still expected to return on his potential at San Siro as he continues to learn his trade within the senior ranks.

  • Jorthy Mokio NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    21Jorthy Mokio (Ajax)

    Not many teenagers would be able to reject the advances of Barcelona, but that is exactly what Jorthy Mokio did shortly after breaking into the Gent first team as he instead signed for Ajax in the summer of 2024. The lanky midfielder, who can also moonlight at left-back, hasn't looked back since as he became the youngest non-Dutch player to ever make an appearance for the Amsterdam giants.

    Only Clarence Seedorf has ever been named in the Ajax starting line up at a younger age than Mokio was when he made his full debut, while the 18-year-old's performances in the Dutch capital have already earned him a first full Belgium cap. There are those who believe Mokio's future could yet lie in the centre of defence, and that switch could yet come as part of a Premier League squad, with a number of English clubs said to be monitoring his progress.

  • Kendry Paez NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    20Kendry Paez (Chelsea - loan at River Plate)

    When Chelsea agreed to pay up to £17m ($21m) to sign Independiente del Valle playmaker Kendry Paez in the summer of 2023, there was an expectation that, by the time he arrived at Stamford Bridge two years later, he would be ready for the Blues' first team. And while that plan didn't quite work out as hoped, there is no doubt that Paez remains one of the most naturally-gifted attacking midfielders to emerge from South America in recent years.

    The 18-year-old was sent on loan to Chelsea's sister club, Strasbourg, at the start of the current season and began brightly in France, only to have his stay brought to a premature end by some BlueCo tinkering that meant there was no longer space for him in the squad. Paez subsequently joined River Plate on loan, although his progress has been stalled by a shoulder injury that has put the youngest goal-scorer in South American World Cup qualifying history's participation in this summer's tournament with Ecuador in doubt.

  • Mohamed Kader Meite NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    19Mohamed Kader Meite (Al-Hilal)

    While the signing of various veterans by Saudi Arabian clubs over the past three years has generated plenty of headlines, the biggest clubs in the Middle East are also keen to add talented youngsters to their ranks in a bid to ensure the Pro League becomes as known for developing talent as it has become for paying big for household names. No more so was that illustrated than by Al-Hilal spending €30m (£26m/$35.3m) to sign Mohamed Kader Meite from Rennes in January.

    Having emerged from the same academy system as the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga and Desire Doue, Meite was heavily linked with Manchester United before his Saudi switch after scoring five Ligue 1 goals in his first 12 months as part of the first-team squad. Tall, powerful and with unerring finishing ability, the 18-year-old could be a game-changer for the Saudi domestic game if he returns on his outstanding potential.

  • Dro Fernandez NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    18Dro Fernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Barcelona have basically been kept afloat by their academy products over the past five years, so when one chooses to leave - and for less than market value - there is understandable angst in Catalunya. Dro Fernandez's departure in January left Barca president Joan Laporta fuming, and for good reason given the flashes of talent he had showed since being handed his debut by Hansi Flick in September.

    The Blaugrana's loss has been Paris Saint-Germain's gain as the French champions paid just €8m (£7m/$9.3m) to bring Dro to Parc des Princes, and the 18-year-old has immediately begun to earn the trust of Luis Enrique. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper, Andres Iniesta's name was thrown around as a potential comparison for Dro within La Masia as he came through the Barca ranks, such is his talent.

  • Marc Bernal NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    17Marc Bernal (Barcelona)

    If Pedri and Gavi are to become modern Barcelona's version of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, then they are going to need a Sergio Busquets-esque figure to play alongside them to ensure they are given the freedom to flourish. That's where Marc Bernal comes in, with the 18-year-old having recovered from a serious knee injury that ruined his 2024-25 season to again establish himself in the Barca line up.

    Bernal was immediately installed into Hansi Flick's side when the German took over in Catalunya, only to suffer an ACL rupture after making just three appearances, and it took over a year for him to be fully ready to return to the team. He has now firmly re-established himself at Camp Nou, and has even showcased an eye for goal since the turn of the year to go with his supreme game intelligence, confidence in possession and impressive work-rate.

  • Gilberto Mora NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    16Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana)

    As Mexico prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup, the country is looking for a new footballing hero to carry El Tri forward for the next decade or so. Plenty of pressure has subsequently been placed on Gilberto Mora following a record-breaking start to both his club and international careers.

    Mora was only 15 when he became the youngest goal-scorer in Liga MX history when he opened his account for Club Tijuana, while the now-17-year-old also holds the record as the youngest debutant in Mexican national team history and the youngest player to win a major international trophy, breaking Lamine Yamal's record when he lifted the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025. Barcelona, Real Madrid and top Premier League clubs are thus all tracking the 'Mexican Pedri' closely.

  • Rio Ngumoha NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    15Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

    Liverpool's season has not gone to plan, with the soon-to-be-deposed Premier League champions fighting just to qualify for next season's Champions League. One positive, however, has been the emergence of Rio Ngumoha, even if Arne Slot hasn't entrusted the fearless winger with as many minutes as the majority of Reds supporters would have wanted.

    Ngumoha backed up an electric pre-season by netting a dramatic, stoppage-time winner against Newcastle in August, becoming Liverpool's youngest-ever goal-scorer in the process, and the 17-year-old has impressed on each occasion he has taken to the pitch since. Plucked from the Chelsea academy in the summer of 2024, the Blues' loss looks to be Anfield outfit's gain.

  • Konstantinos Karetsas NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    14Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

    The Belgian top-flight is gaining a strong reputation for developing top talents, and there may not be one better within the Jupiler League right now than Genk playmaker Konstantinos Karetsas. The 18-year-old is closing in on registering 20 assists across all competitions this season amid comparisons to Martin Odegaard.

    Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been linked with Karetsas over the past 12 months, with a move up the food chain almost certain to arrive this summer for the youngest goal-scorer in the history of the Greece national team, a record Karetsas broke after switching allegiance from the land of his birth, Belgium, in 2025.

  • Ibrahim Mbaye NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    13Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris Saint-Germain)

    It has been a whirlwind season for Ibrahim Mbaye. Having never made a senior appearance prior to the campaign, the forward was thrust into the PSG line up on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season, becoming the club's youngest-ever starter in the process, and he has continued to feature regularly for Luis Enrique's side ever since, netting his first goal for the French champions in December.

    A France youth international, Mbaye switched allegiance to Senegal in November and went on to play an important role off the bench in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph, appearing in all but one game in Morocco. The 18-year-old, who can play on either flank and has Premier League interest in him should he slip down the pecking order at Parc des Princes, will now be looking to make his mark on the World Cup this summer.

  • Honest Ahanor NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    12Honest Ahanor (Atalanta)

    Italian football remains in a dark place as they prepare to again play with fire when it comes to their World Cup participation, having missed out on the last two global tournaments. So strong has the clamour been for new heroes to emerge that it wouldn't have been a shock if some fans even circled February 23 on their calendar, as that was the date Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor turned 18 and thus could become an Italian citizen after being born to Nigerian parents.

    Ahanor came through the Genoa academy before joining Atalanta in the summer of 2025 in a deal that could end up being worth €20m (£17m/$23m) if certain clauses are met. He has looked worth every penny thus far in Bergamo with his confident displays, many of which have come as a starter, while he has also been able to showcase a versatility that allows him to play as a central defender, at left-back or in midfield. Arsenal and Manchester City are said to be following Ahanor's progress with interest.

  • Rodrigo Mora NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    11Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

    Rodrigo Mora did not make his first start for Porto until late in December 2024, and so for him to go on and score 10 goals and provide a further four assists during his debut Liga Portugal season, all while being just 17 years old, marked the attacking midfielder out as a true star of the future. Saudi side Al-Ittihad certainly thought so, and they agreed to pay Mora's €70m (£60m/$81m) release clause in August, only for the teenager to reject their advances.

    The now-18-year-old has suffered something of a sophomore slump, but his quick feet and outstanding composure have still allowed him to produce the odd moment of magic. PSG thus continue to be heavily linked with a transfer for one of Porto's best homegrown products of recent times, while a World Cup call-up is not out of the question either after he was brought back into Roberto Martinez's squad this month for the first time since the 2025 Nation's League finals.

  • Ethan Nwaneri NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    10Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal - loan at Marseille)

    Only Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have ever scored more goals before their 18th birthday among Premier League players than the eight Ethan Nwaneri managed once he became a regular in the Arsenal first-team picture last season. The Hale End product filled in superbly for Bukayo Saka on the Gunners' right, though there was always a feeling that his best position remained as a more central midfielder.

    Unfortunately for Nwaneri, opportunities to showcase his ability at the Emirates Stadium dried up this season following the arrivals of England internationals Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke into Mikel Arteta's title-chasing squad, and he was thus sent out on loan to Marseille in January in search of minutes. A debut goal reminded everyone just why Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history as a 15-year-old back in September 2022, but a change of manager at the Velodrome has meant that his time in Ligue 1 is no longer going to plan either.

    It would be easy, then, to write Nwaneri off, but that would be to ignore one of the most impressive teenage talents to have emerged within the English game over the past decade. Now 19, Nwaneri is able to carry the ball while holding off senior defenders with relative ease, while his left-foot contains unerring accuracy whether playing a pass or shooting on goal. Praised by Arteta for his composure during his breakout last term, Nwaneri certainly seems to have the character to bounce back from this season's disappointment and follow in the footsteps of Rooney and Owen in becoming a star of the global game.

  • Geovany Quenda NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    9Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

    Chelsea fans have become accustomed to their team bringing in an exciting young winger (or two or three...) pretty much every summer since the club's BlueCo-Clearlake takeover, and the Stamford Bridge faithful already know that another talented wideman is on the way in 2026 in the shape of Geovany Quenda.

    The Blues announced 12 months ago that they had agreed a €40m (£34.5m/$46m) deal to bring the Sporting CP starlet to west London following Quenda's breakout season in Lisbon that saw him become the club's youngest-ever goal-scorer, earn a first senior Portugal call-up and be named as Liga Portugal's Young Player of the Year.

    Injuries have stalled Quenda's progress somewhat this term, and he has spent some time at Chelsea's Cobham training ground during his recovery as he prepares to begin his new life in England. Capable of playing on either flank and with experience as a wing-back as well as an out-and-out winger, the 18-year-old will still have his work cut out when it comes to initially forcing himself into the first team given the competition for places in Chelsea's wide areas. But if Quenda can translate what he has produced in his homeland into the Premier League, then the Blues will have a real star of the future on their hands.

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    8Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

    Ever since Eden Hazard flew the nest in 2012, Lille have been waiting for a similarly top-tier talent to emerge from their academy. In Ayyoub Bouaddi, they have finally produced another potentially world-class player, one who seemingly has his pick of elite European clubs this summer.

    Bouaddi first came to prominence 18 months ago when he produced a dominant display against Real Madrid in the Champions League before following that up a few weeks later by winning the Player of the Match award for his performance in LOSC's win over Juventus. From there, the likes of PSG, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been linked with moves for the 18-year-old, while the new contract Bouaddi signed in December will likely only serve to increase his transfer fee rather than keep him at Stade Pierre-Mauroy past the end of the current campaign.

    A rangy midfielder who generally sits in front of the defence and spreads play while proving an expert at cutting out opponents' attacks, Bouaddi could not be more different from Hazard as a player, but their talent levels are certainly comparable. Should he leave the club where he holds the record as the youngest-ever debutant in the coming months, Bouaddi will do so having made close to 100 appearances, such is the level of trust that has been placed in him to play a key role in the team.

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    7Luka Vuskovic (Tottenham - loan at Hamburg)

    Tottenham fans need some good news right now, and certainly the form of on-loan centre-back Luka Vuskovic will have put smiles on some faces in north London, though there are those questioning quite why the 19-year-old was allowed to join Hamburg given the struggles Spurs have had in defence over the past couple of seasons.

    Vuskovic completed a £12m ($16m) move to Tottenham in September 2023, but did not officially join the club until the summer of 2025, at which point he was sent to the Bundesliga to continue gaining experience. But Vuskovic has done more than just develop himself at the Volksparkstadion, with his performances having set him apart as one of the best defenders anywhere in the German top-flight and earned him his first caps for Croatia ahead of the World Cup.

    A product of the Hajduk Split academy, Vuskovic became the club's youngest-ever goal-scorer after netting just five days after his 16th birthday. His boyhood club were reluctant to play him once Spurs agreed their deal to sign the teenager, and he instead spent time out on loan at Polish side Radomiak Radom and Belgian outfit Westerlo. Despite his age, Vuskovic was able to dominate physically thanks to his 6'4" frame and immense reading of the game, while he has shown throughout his career that he can also pose an attacking threat, averaging a goal every six matches since his professional debut three years ago. He has even been trusted to take penalties for Hamburg this season!

    Barcelona were keen on Vuskovic before he joined Tottenham, and the Catalans are again sniffing around in the hope that if Spurs are relegated, they might be able to tempt the youngster away from England. For his part, Vuskovic is said to be keen to spend another season at Hamburg, where he plays alongside his brother, Mario.

  • Max Dowman NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    6Max Dowman (Arsenal)

    If any Premier League fans weren't aware of Max Dowman before Arsenal's meeting with Everton on March 14, then they were given a crash course in why the 16-year-old is regarded as the most talented player to have emerged in England for a generation with his performance against the Toffees. Dowman helped create the Gunners' opening goal, scored by Viktor Gyokeres, before running the length of the field to secure victory with a goal that made him the youngest-ever scorer in Premier League history.

    That is just the latest record that now belongs to Dowman, sat alongside those for the youngest appearance-maker in the Champions League, Arsenal's youngest-ever starter and the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League, the latter achieved when Dowman was still only 14.

    A member of the Arsenal academy since he was six years old, Dowman has risen through the ranks at an electric pace, with those at Hale End confident he will surpass even Bukayo Saka in terms of the success he will have after emerging from one of English football's most productive youth systems. A left-footed midfielder who is also able to play out and wide and is at his best when dribbling past opposition defenders, comparisons have even been made to Lionel Messi, such is the excitement level that surrounds Dowman in north London.

    "It's just not normal," was Mikel Arteta's assessment of Dowman's history-making impact in that Everton match, and if the Gunners go on to win the Premier League title, then the teenager's first goal may well go down as the first of numerous magical moments during his career at the Emirates.

  • Lennart Karl NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    5Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

    Bayern Munich has been home to the most electric frontline in European football this season. Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have all been in sensational form for Vincent Kompany's side as they close in on the Bundesliga title and stake a realistic claim for Champions League glory, with all three well in the running for the Ballon d'Or. It says a lot for Lennart Karl, then, that Bayern's level has rarely dropped when the teenager has been entrusted to step in for one of the first-choice forwards this season.

    Having made his senior debut during the Club World Cup, Karl has fully established himself at the Allianz Arena despite having only turned 18 in February. Wearing the same No.42 shirt that adorned Jamal Musiala's back during his ascent to superstardom five years ago, Karl looks set to follow a similar path with the Bavarians.

    He is averaging a goal or assist for every 120 minutes he is on the pitch across Bundesliga and Champions League games, and in November broke Kylian Mbappe's record as the youngest player to score in three successive Champions League matches. Capable of playing as a No.10 or out wide, Karl is not the same kind of attacker as Mbappe, with comparisons having instead been made to his team-mate Olise, among others.

    There is a real clamour within Germany for Karl to be part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the 2026 World Cup - and his chances improved following his first call-up last week - while the man himself has been looking even further ahead after he claimed that he would one day like to join Real Madrid. Carry on like this, and Los Blancos might not be able to help themselves!

  • Franco Mastantuono NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    4Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

    When Real Madrid decide to move for a player, especially a teenager from South America, everyone else is best off moving out of the way. That's what PSG were forced to do in the summer of 2025, just at the point that the newly-crowned European champions thought they had a deal done for River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono. Madrid swooped in, though, and added Mastantuono to their already stacked attack.

    Los Blancos paid €45m (£38.5m/$52m) for the privilege, and Mastantuono has produced moments of quality that suggest he will become a force to be reckoned with at the Bernabeu while he continues to gain experience of playing at the highest level of European football. Former manager Xabi Alonso commented that the 18-year-old possesses 'the Real Madrid gene', and certainly Mastantuono's confidence in possession while playing off the right-hand side of the attack would back that up.

    The attacker has already broken the record as the youngest player to start for Madrid in the Champions League, while during his time at River, he became their youngest goal-scorer in the history of the Superclasico by netting a superb, 30-yard free-kick against Boca Juniors. He is also the youngest player to ever represent Argentina in a competitive match and is hopeful of earning a place on the plane for the World Cup this summer.

    Alonso's sacking has stalled Mastantuono's progress in the Spanish capital of late, but it would be foolish to write off one of the most special talents to have emerged from Argentina since Lionel Messi was making his way in the game.

  • Pau Cubarsi NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    3Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

    When Spain named their squad for Euro 2024, there was widespread surprise that Luis de la Fuente opted against having Pau Cubarsi in his squad. Of course, everything worked out fine for the eventual champions, but that Cubarsi's absence caused such a stir spoke to how impressive the then-17-year-old had been since breaking into the Barcelona first team a few months earlier.

    Now 19, Cubarsi will almost certainly be on the plane to North America as the European champions go for World Cup glory, and will do as a veteran of almost 150 matches for one of the most iconic clubs on the planet already. That he has done that as a centre-back makes it doubly impressive.

    The youngest defender to ever represent Spain, breaking a record previously held by Sergio Ramos, Cubarsi first came to prominence when he did a fantastic job in marking Kylian Mbappe as Barca took on PSG in the 2024 Champions League quarter-finals, and he has grown in stature ever since. Despite the challenges that come with playing as part of the high line that Barca boss Hansi Flick favours, Cubarsi has answered every question asked of him, with his reading of the game as impressive as his ability and composure when in possession.

    Cubarsi's eye for a pass makes him standout from his peers, with many having compared him to Gerard Pique for that exact reason. Given the experience he has already gained, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cubarsi was to one day surpass the Blaugrana legend's level one day.

  • Estevao NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    2Estevao (Chelsea)

    He may have been able to shrug off the 'Messinho' nickname that was bestowed upon him as a child at Palmeiras, but Estevao has still shown exactly why he was compared to the greatest of all-time during the first season of his Chelsea career. Match-winning moments against Liverpool and Barcelona have adorned the campaign for the 18-year-old, with it clear just why the Blues forked out £56m ($71m) to bring in the Brazilian back in May 2024.

    Chelsea beat off intense competition from a host of European heavyweights to secure Estevao's signature amid a breakout season in which he scored 13 league goals and provided nine assists in just 31 top-flight matches for his boyhood club. Those numbers surpassed those of Endrick in the previous campaign, highlighting just how good Estevao could be in the right environment once he got to Europe.

    Whether Stamford Bridge offers that remains up for debate, but Estevao has mostly lived up to his billing in west London thus far. He became just the third teenager, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, to score in each of their first three Champions League starts, and though competition for places in the Chelsea forward line is intense, most supporters want to see Estevao starting ahead of more experienced team-mates.

    The world will get a further introduction to Estevao this summer when he will almost-certainly be given a key role by Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti. The expectation back home is that the youngster will one day become a beacon for the national team in much the same way Neymar was for the previous generation, and it is a burden that Estevao seems well capable of carrying.

  • Lamine Yamal NXGN 2026Getty/GOAL

    1Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

    When did you first realise Lamine Yamal was special?

    Was it when he made his Barcelona debut as a 15-year-old in April 2023, becoming the youngest player to appear for the Spanish giants in over a century? Or was it when he ran Tottenham ragged in a pre-season match a few months later, leading to him being promoted permanently to Barca's senior squad?

    Was it when he was voted Player of the Match after starring against Villarreal on just his second La Liga start? Or was it when he scored a stunning goal on his Spain debut in September 2023, thus becoming the youngest player and goal-scorer in the history of La Roja on the same night? How about when he became the youngest player to ever start a Champions League match a month later?

    Was it later that week, when Yamal became the youngest goal-scorer in La Liga history? Or four months on, when he became the youngest scorer of a brace in Spain's top-flight during a scene-stealing performance against Granada?

    Perhaps it was when he turned up at Euro 2024 having had to pack his homework and proceeded to terrorise some of the continent's best full-backs? Or was it only once he scored one of the goals of the tournament to break the deadlock against France in the semi-finals, becoming the youngest scorer in the competition's history as a result? Was it when he lifted the Euros trophy, becoming the youngest player at that point to ever win a major international tournament?

    Did the penny drop when Yamal became the youngest player to ever be nominated for the Ballon d'Or? If not, did it take until his Champions League masterclass against Benfica in March 2025? Or were you one of those who only got caught up in the hype after Yamal ripped Federico Dimarco to shreds during the epic semi-final between Barca and Inter?

    Even if you needed to wait until Yamal sealed the 2024-25 Liga title with another match-winning showing against local rivals Espanyol, or for when he finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting later that year, eventually every football fan has got used to the fact that the best player in the world might just be an 18-year-old from Catalunya.

    From being bathed as a baby by Lionel Messi to getting ready to further delight supporters around the globe at his first World Cup, the era of Yamal is upon us. Perhaps the greatest teenage footballer the game has ever seen, your NXGN 2026 No.1, and now three-time winner: Lamine Yamal.