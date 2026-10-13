Do Nottingham Forest need to replace ‘best player’? Reds legend Des Walker adds his voice to Neco Williams & left wing-back transfer debate at the City Ground

Asked if he would be scouring the next transfer market for a proven performer to fill that berth, Reds icon Walker - who was speaking in association with Live Football Tickets - told GOAL: “I would, 100 per cent.

“But I’ve got to say that Neco has probably been Forest’s best player over the last 18 months, so he finds a way. He injects energy into the team. Andreas Brehme was a right-footed left-back and he was world-class, so you can definitely get away with it.

“But I like having a left-footer there because of the way it opens the pitch up. If a right-footed player on the left checks back onto his right foot, the opposition can close him down and effectively cut off a third of the pitch. It makes it easier to win the ball back high up the field. A left-footer can open up and suddenly the whole game spreads out.

“But, as I say, Neco has been Forest’s best player. He looks more comfortable on the left than the right. I remember him playing against Liverpool a couple of years ago, on the left against [Mohamed] Salah, and Salah barely got a kick. Neco was outstanding.

“From that day onwards, I think he’s kicked on and become their most consistent player. On the right, I’m not saying he did anything wrong, but he didn’t stand out in the same way. On the left he injects so much energy, drive and passion.

“Playing wing-back in a back three is slightly different, though, because you’re starting much wider. Sometimes you need that quality from a natural left foot when you’re almost standing on the touchline. I haven’t seen him play enough in that exact position yet to know whether it suits him.”