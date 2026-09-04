'Reliability and consistency' - Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams signs new long-term contract at City Ground until 2030

Nottingham Forest have officially announced that Williams has signed a new long-term contract, keeping the versatile full-back at the City Ground until 2030. The 25-year-old had only recently extended his previous terms in the summer of 2025, with that deal set to run until 2029, but the club moved quickly to reward his stellar performances with an even more substantial commitment.

The decision to hand Williams a new deal comes off the back of a truly remarkable 2025-26 campaign for the defender. His tireless work rate and quality on the flanks did not go unnoticed by the Forest faithful, as he was officially named the fans' player of the season.