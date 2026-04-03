AFP
'I'm not a public court of opinion' - Marseille manager responds to new controversy following Roberto De Zerbi's apology for Mason Greenwood saga
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De Zerbi apology sparks fresh debate
The situation was reignited this week when newly-appointed Tottenham head coach De Zerbi issued a formal apology for his previous public support of Greenwood.
De Zerbi, who signed Greenwood for OM, had previously described the attacker as a "good guy" and claimed he had "paid a heavy price" after charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped against him in 2023.
While De Zerbi felt the need to bridge the gap with Spurs supporters who were unhappy with his past remarks, Beye has taken a diametrically opposed approach.
Beye refuses to judge Greenwood's past
Beye has made it clear that he will not be drawn into the moral debate surrounding Greenwood, despite the renewed attention brought to the matter by De Zerbi's recent comments in England.
Addressing the media on Friday, the Marseille coach was firm in his stance regarding the player's personal history and the backlash seen across the Channel. "You know me, I am not the public court of opinion, I am not here to judge people. I am his coach. What happens in another country, I am not going to express myself on this subject. I did not experience this situation at the start. I see my role as a coach and it is limited to that today in this aspect of life," Beye stated.
Clarity over Marseille future
Beyond the Greenwood saga, Beye used the press conference to provide a significant update on his own future at the club. Despite holding a contract until June 2027, questions have persisted about whether he would remain in the dugout should Marseille fail to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Beye, however, exuded confidence regarding his status at the club.
"Convinced of being here next year? I am convinced of it, I signed for a year-and-a-half. Everything I have today, I deserve it, I have stolen nothing. I do not comment on these aspects. The people who question the duration of my contract, the quality of my contract, the reality is that I deserve exactly what I have," he asserted.
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Marseille's Champions League mission
With Marseille currently sitting third in the Ligue 1 table, Beye is satisfied with the progress made since he took over a side that was positioned fourth.
"If tomorrow I want an even bigger salary, I will have to be an even better coach. If tomorrow I want a three or four-year contract, I will have to be an even better coach. I am very happy to be under contract until 2027. If my second year depends on qualification for the Champions League? It depends on several things. But what is certain is that I came here to go and get Champions League qualification", Beye concluded.