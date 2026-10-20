'Not a very nice question' - Fabregas furiously dismisses disrespectful rumours about replacing Carrick at Manchester United

Fabregas was questioned during his pre-match news conference about potentially taking over from Carrick, who is currently enduring a difficult run of six games without a victory.

Manchester United travel to Italy to face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, having secured just two wins all season. However, Fabregas was quick to shut down the narrative, defending Carrick and praising the work he has done. The Como boss made it clear he would not be drawn into discussing a role that is currently occupied by someone he deeply respects.