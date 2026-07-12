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'Not my finest hour' - Jordan Henderson breaks silence on freak England injury & doesn't rule out return to World Cup action
Freak accident mars Mexico celebrations
Henderson has opened up about the unfortunate incident that saw him sidelined during the 2026 World Cup. Despite not featuring on the pitch during the 3-2 victory over Mexico, the Brentford man managed to pick up both a yellow card and a serious injury after falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating in front of the travelling supporters. The impact was severe enough that the 36-year-old was stretchered away receiving oxygen at the Azteca Stadium.
Henderson has now returned to the England setup with a protective cast and was seen participating in the pre-match warm-ups ahead of the quarter-final clash with Norway. Reflecting on the injury, Henderson told ITV: "It's alright, thanks. Not my finest hour but the main job was to go there and win and progress to the quarterfinal, and we managed to do that so that's the main thing".
He added: "It's been a little bit of a tough couple of days but as soon as I came back to camp, seeing the lads, we've got a great medical team, I'm thankful for that."
- AFP
Surgery and recovery in Kansas City
The former Liverpool captain underwent surgery in Mexico City to repair the fracture before flying back to England's headquarters. The injury caused significant concern for his family, specifically his father Brian, who spent a sleepless night waiting for updates. Henderson expressed his gratitude to the specialists who handled his care, noting: "The doctors and surgeons in Kansas were amazing as well so I'm very grateful for that, and just delighted to be part of the squad again today."
While his playing time has been limited to just 12 minutes in the tournament so far - a brief cameo during the 2-0 group-stage win over Panama - Tuchel has opted to keep the experienced midfielder within the group.
A potential return to the pitch?
Despite the severity of the break, Henderson has refused to officially close the door on playing again before the tournament concludes. "We'll cross that bridge if we come to it," he added, suggesting that he is keeping his options open as the recovery progresses.
His determination to stay with the Three Lions has been echoed by his family, who confirmed that he has no intention of heading home early. The midfielder remains a fixture at training sessions, supporting his team-mates from the sidelines while wearing his cast.
- AFP
What's next for England?
England secured their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in extra time, thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham. Now, the Three Lions must prepare themselves fully for a tough semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina, which will take place on Wednesday in Atlanta.
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