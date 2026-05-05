'He's not a leader' - Man Utd can't 'move forward' if Harry Maguire remains a starter, claims club legend

Maguire's importance this season has shifted dramatically. Under former manager Ruben Amorim, he was largely marginalised, often restricted to brief cameo appearances before a severe thigh problem ruled him out for nine consecutive Premier League matches. However, since Carrick's arrival, the defender has been completely revitalised. Returning to the starting lineup against Manchester City in mid-January, he has played full matches regularly, missing only the Leeds and Chelsea fixtures through suspension.

Despite this consistency, Parker remains critical of his leadership. Discussing his partnership with Ayden Heaven, Parker was blunt: "He is getting more games, but he’s playing with Harry Maguire, and he’s not a leader on the pitch. He’s earned his contract, I think, in certain ways, because he’s done okay. But if you want to move forward, you don’t move forward with Harry Maguire. So you go out and you get another centre half."