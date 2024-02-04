‘Not a good day’ – Leah Williamson sees return to Arsenal XI ruined as Lionesses star suffers defeat on first WSL start in almost 10 months

Leah Williamson is back in Arsenal’s starting XI, but the Lionesses star had little to celebrate after seeing the Gunners suffer defeat at West Ham.

  • Defender recovered from ACL injury
  • Eased back into the Arsenal team
  • Shock loss suffered at West Ham

