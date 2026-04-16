Not even Cristiano Ronaldo achieved that. Real Madrid’s Arda Güler has usurped an old record from Alessandro Del Piero and made history multiple times against Bayern

In the 29th minute, with Real already ahead 1-0, referee Slavko Vincic awarded the hosts a controversial free-kick 20 metres from goal after Konrad Laimer was penalised for fouling Brahim Diaz. With precision and power, the midfielder curled the set piece into the net; Neuer was late and could not keep Madrid from moving 2-1 ahead.

“There was good power behind it; he can do that easily and that’s what sets him apart,” Neuer told DAZN after the match. At 21 years and 49 days, the Turkish international is now the youngest player in history to score a direct free-kick goal in a Champions League knockout match, overtaking Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, whose record had stood for more than 30 years—ironically, from a match against Real Madrid.

On 20 March 1996, Del Piero was slightly older—21 years and 132 days—when he put Juventus 1-0 up with a direct free-kick in the quarter-final second leg against Los Blancos, turning the tie on its head. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Juve won the return match 2-0, reached the semi-finals, and eventually lifted the trophy after beating Ajax Amsterdam on penalties in the final.