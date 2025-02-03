Millie Bright Chelsea WSL 2024-25Getty
'We are not collectables' – Lionesses star Millie Bright calls out Chelsea fan who labelled her 'f*cking sh*t' after making selfie & autograph request at Aston Villa

M. BrightChelsea FC WomenWSLEnglandWomen's footballAston Villa Women vs Chelsea FC WomenAston Villa Women

Chelsea and England star Millie Bright has reminded fans that players are "not collectables" after being branded "f*cking sh*t" by an angry supporter.

  • European Championship winner captains Blues
  • Helped them to clean sheet & three points at Villa
  • Still came in for abuse from a supposed supporter
